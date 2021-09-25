Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Kashibai astonished everyone in the epic saga Bajirao Mastani. She portrayed the supporting role but succeeded in her depiction to the point that, for many, she even outshone Deepika Padukone
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's performance as Saba in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil gained her many fans. She played her part with exquisite elegance and panache
Mithun Chakraborty portrayed a supporting character in the film Oh My God!, and and he did delivered an excellent performance an excellent job
Kalki Koechlin portrayed Aditi as a supporting actor in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and her performance was well acclaimed by the audience
Tabu, who played Begum Hazrat in Fitoor as a supporting actress, stunned everyone with her powerful performance
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performance as Chand Nawab in the film Bajrangi Bhaijaanwon many hearts. Despite the fact that he was in a supporting role, people adored his presence
In Haider, Irrfan Khan’s magnetic portrayal of the mystic Roohdaar generated a stir amongst the audience, who praised his stellar performance
Anushka Sharma performed admirably as Akira Rai in Jab Tak Hai Jaan as a supporting actress. Her lively presence wowed everyone
In the film Kapoor & Sons, Rishi Kapoor portrayed a 90-year-old man and was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor
Kangana Ranaut is known for her versatility. In Krrish 3, she made her presence felt as Kaya in a supporting role