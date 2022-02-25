Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

Feb 25, 2022

Actors who played Army officers

Heading 3

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra played the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the film Shershaah, and it went on to become a massive hit

Image: IMDb

The 2012 release, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, starred King Khan as Samar Anand, and he aced the role

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: IMDb

Vicky Kaushal played the role of army officer in the film URI: The Surgical Strike and the film received widespread praise

Image: IMDb

Vicky Kaushal

The 2014 release, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, starred Akshay Kumar as Virat Bakshi and the actor wowed audiences with his excellent performance

Akshay Kumar

Image: IMDb

In the film Lakshya, Hrithik Roshan played Karan Shergill. The actor received a lot of positive feedback for his portrayal

Hrithik Roshan

Image: IMDb

John Abraham

Image: IMDb

John played an army officer for the first time in the 2013 film Madras Cafe and he reprised the role of an army officer in Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

Ajay Devgn has portrayed soldiers in a number of films, including Major Saab, Tango Charlie, LOC: Kargil, and most recently, Bhuj: The Pride of India

Ajay Devgn

Image: IMDb

The actor portrayed Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was killed in the Mumbai 2008 attacks, in the film Major

Adivi Sesh

Image: IMDb

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs who went to explore wildlife

Click Here