Actors who played double roles in movies

Shah Rukh Khan has done multiple double roles, the most recent of which was in Maneesh Sharma's 2016 film fan. He played a flawed superstar in the film. He also did a double role in Duplicate
Akshay Kumar is a brilliant actor who has been in numerous Bollywood films. He has also portrayed multiple roles in films such as Aflatoon, Jai Kishen, Khiladi 420, and Rowdy Rathore
Aamir Khan portrayed the twins Samar and Sahir in Dhoom-3, an action-packed film. The film became one of the most successful blockbusters ever made
Salman Khan portrayed Raj and Prem Malhotra in the 1997 film Judwaa. He also appeared in the film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, in a dual character. He plays Prem and Vijay in the film
Siddharth Malhotra plays Captain Vikram Batra in the recent film 'Shershaah.' Vishal Batra is Capt. Batra's twin brother, Malhotra portrayed both roles of the Batra brothers in the film
Amitabh Bachchan starred as both a father and a son in the popular film Sooryavansham. Even after many years, this film remains a classic among many. Adalat, Kasme vaade, Desh Premi, and Aakhiri Raasta were also notable for Big B's dual roles
Govinda is one of the finest actors in the industry. He played several double roles in films such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Anari no. 1, Sandwich, Rangeela Raja, and others
In the 1992 film Khuda Gawah, legendary actress Sridevi played both her mother and daughter at the same time
In the 2015 film Welcome Back, Nana Patekar portrayed both the roles of father and son
Varun Dhawan performed a double role in David Dhawan's film Judwaa 2. It was his first dual portrayal of a character in his career