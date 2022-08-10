Heading 3

Actors who played freedom fighters

Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram

Ajay Devgn essayed the role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in the film The Legend of Bhagat Singh, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi

Ajay Devgn

Image: Pinkvilla

Aamir has played the freedom fighter Mangal Panday in the film Mangal Panday: The Rising. He also featured as Chandrashekhar Azad in Rang De Basanti

Aamir Khan

Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Rajkummar Rao has played Subhash Chandra Bose in the web series Bose: Dead/Alive

Rajkummar Rao

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal featured as the unsung freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh in the 2021 film Sardar Udham helmed by Shoojit Sircar

Vicky Kaushal

Image: IMDb

Sushant Singh

Sushant Singh was seen alongside Ajay Devgn in The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. He was seen essaying the role of Sukhdev in the film

Image: Kunal Kapoor Instagram

Kunal Kapoor was seen as Ashfaqullah Khan in Rang De Basanti

Kunal Kapoor

Image: Bobby Deol Instagram

Bobby Deol is another actor who played Bhagat Singh. He did a commendable job in the film 23rd March 1931: Shaheed

 Bobby Deol

Image: Sunny Deol Instagram

Sunny Deol shared screen space with his brother in the same film, 23rd March 1931: Shaheed. The Gadar actor essayed the role of Chandrasekhar Azad

 Sunny Deol

Image: Pinkvilla

Paresh Rawal aced the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the 1993 film Sardar

Paresh Rawal

Image: Sharman Joshi Instagram

Sharman Joshi is another actor who featured in Rang De Basanti. He played the role of freedom fighter Rajguru

Sharman Joshi

