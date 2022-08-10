Heading 3
Actors who played freedom fighters
Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram
Ajay Devgn essayed the role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in the film The Legend of Bhagat Singh, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi
Ajay Devgn
Image: Pinkvilla
Aamir has played the freedom fighter Mangal Panday in the film Mangal Panday: The Rising. He also featured as Chandrashekhar Azad in Rang De Basanti
Aamir Khan
Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Rajkummar Rao has played Subhash Chandra Bose in the web series Bose: Dead/Alive
Rajkummar Rao
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky Kaushal featured as the unsung freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh in the 2021 film Sardar Udham helmed by Shoojit Sircar
Vicky Kaushal
Image: IMDb
Sushant Singh
Sushant Singh was seen alongside Ajay Devgn in The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. He was seen essaying the role of Sukhdev in the film
Image: Kunal Kapoor Instagram
Kunal Kapoor was seen as Ashfaqullah Khan in Rang De Basanti
Kunal Kapoor
Image: Bobby Deol Instagram
Bobby Deol is another actor who played Bhagat Singh. He did a commendable job in the film 23rd March 1931: Shaheed
Bobby Deol
Image: Sunny Deol Instagram
Sunny Deol shared screen space with his brother in the same film, 23rd March 1931: Shaheed. The Gadar actor essayed the role of Chandrasekhar Azad
Sunny Deol
Image: Pinkvilla
Paresh Rawal aced the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the 1993 film Sardar
Paresh Rawal
Image: Sharman Joshi Instagram
Sharman Joshi is another actor who featured in Rang De Basanti. He played the role of freedom fighter Rajguru
Sharman Joshi
