Nov 19, 2021

Actors who played journalists in films

Author: Akshat Sundrani 

Anushka played a journalist in Rajkumar Hirani's film PK and she was amazing in the role. The film was a smash hit

(image- Anushka Sharma Instagram)

Anushka Sharma

In Prakash Jha's film Satyagraha, the Begum of Bollywood played the role of a journalist and performed it quite well. However, the picture failed to do well at the box office

Kareena Kapoor Khan

(image- Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari

The actress played the role of a journalist named Sheena in Imtiaz Ali's film Rockstar. Her role was brief, but she did it admirably

(image- Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram)

The American actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Rockstar, played a European journalist in the film, Madras Cafe

Nargis Fakhri

 (image- Nargis Fakhri Instagram)

Rani Mukerji portrayed a journalist in the films, no One Killed Jessica and Bombay Talkies. She received three awards for her performance in No One Killed Jessica

Rani Mukerji

(image- Pinkvilla)

In the 2004 film Lakshya, Preity Zinta played a television journalist named Romila Dutta. The film did not do well at the box office

Preity Zinta

 (image- Preity Zinta Instagram)

The actress played the role of a journalist in the film Mumbai Meri Jaan and War Chhod Na Yaar. The roles changed her perspective on journalism

Soha Ali Khan

(image- Soha Ali Khan Instagram)

Sonakshi portrayed a journalist in Sunhil Sippy's film Noor. The movie tanked at the box office

Sonakshi Sinha

(image- Sonakshi Sinha Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan is set to play a journalist in the film, Dhamaka directed by Ram Madhvani and scheduled to release on November 19, 2021

Kartik Aaryan

(image- Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

