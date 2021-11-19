Nov 19, 2021
Entertainment
Actors who played journalists in films
Author: Akshat Sundrani
Anushka played a journalist in Rajkumar Hirani's film PK and she was amazing in the role. The film was a smash hit(image- Anushka Sharma Instagram)
Anushka Sharma
In Prakash Jha's film Satyagraha, the Begum of Bollywood played the role of a journalist and performed it quite well. However, the picture failed to do well at the box office
Kareena Kapoor Khan(image- Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram)
Aditi Rao Hydari
The actress played the role of a journalist named Sheena in Imtiaz Ali's film Rockstar. Her role was brief, but she did it admirably(image- Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram)
The American actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Rockstar, played a European journalist in the film, Madras Cafe
Nargis Fakhri (image- Nargis Fakhri Instagram)
Rani Mukerji portrayed a journalist in the films, no One Killed Jessica and Bombay Talkies. She received three awards for her performance in No One Killed Jessica
Rani Mukerji(image- Pinkvilla)
In the 2004 film Lakshya, Preity Zinta played a television journalist named Romila Dutta. The film did not do well at the box office
Preity Zinta (image- Preity Zinta Instagram)
The actress played the role of a journalist in the film Mumbai Meri Jaan and War Chhod Na Yaar. The roles changed her perspective on journalism
Soha Ali Khan(image- Soha Ali Khan Instagram)
Sonakshi portrayed a journalist in Sunhil Sippy's film Noor. The movie tanked at the box office
Sonakshi Sinha(image- Sonakshi Sinha Instagram)
Kartik Aaryan is set to play a journalist in the film, Dhamaka directed by Ram Madhvani and scheduled to release on November 19, 2021
Kartik Aaryan(image- Kartik Aaryan Instagram)
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: 10 Black co ord looks of celebs