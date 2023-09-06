Heading 3
Actors who played Lord Krishna on screen
Krishna Janmashtami is a Hindu festival which is celebrated on the occasion of the birthday of Lord Krishna annually. This year, the festival falls on September 6 and is till September 7. Take a look at the Indian actors who portrayed Shri Krishna in films and serials exceptionally
Image: IMDB
Akshay Kumar portrayed the role of Lord Krishna in his 2012 released social dramedy, OMG
Akshay Kumar
Image: IMDB
Legendary actor NT Rama Rao was a doyen of Telugu cinema with an unmatched prowess in acting, writing, directing, and producing films. He played the role of Shri Krishna 17 times on the big screen
Image: IMDB
NT Rama Rao
Actor Nitish Bharadwaj is widely known for portraying the role of God Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat. The actor also played the same role in Vishnu Puran
Nitish Bharadwaj
Image: IMDB
Pawan Kalyan
Image: IMDB
Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan played the character of Shri Krishna in Gopala Gopala, the Telugu remake of Bollywood film, OMG
The 1996 Telugu mythological film, Sri Krishnarjuna Vijayam directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the role of Lord Krishna. The actor also played the role of Arjuna in the film
Nandamuri Balakrishna
Image: IMDB
Marathi actor Swapnil Joshi played the role of young Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's 1993 TV serial, Shri Krishna
Swapnil Joshi
Image: IMDB
Later on, Ramanand Sagar brings Sarvadaman Sagar as the older Krishna in the same TV show, Shri Krishna
Sarvadaman Banerjee
Image: IMDB
Sumedh Mudgalkar is the recent actor who played Shri Krishna brilliantly on TV and carved out a huge fanbase. The actor played the divine role in the TV serial, Radhakrishna
Sumedh Mudgalkar
Image: IMDB
Interestingly, Aamir Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana have also portrayed the divine role in the songs- Radha Kaise Na Jale (Lagaan) and Radhe Radhe (Dream Girl) respectively
Aamir Khan & Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: IMDB
