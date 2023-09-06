Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 06, 2023

Actors who played Lord Krishna on screen

Krishna Janmashtami is a Hindu festival which is celebrated on the occasion of the birthday of Lord Krishna annually. This year, the festival falls on September 6 and is till September 7. Take a look at the Indian actors who portrayed Shri Krishna in films and serials exceptionally 

 Janmashtami

Image: IMDB

Akshay Kumar portrayed the role of Lord Krishna in his 2012 released social dramedy, OMG 

Akshay Kumar

Image: IMDB

Legendary actor NT Rama Rao was a doyen of Telugu cinema with an unmatched prowess in acting, writing, directing, and producing films. He played the role of Shri Krishna 17 times on the big screen

Image: IMDB

NT Rama Rao

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj is widely known for portraying the role of God Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat. The actor also played the same role in Vishnu Puran

Nitish Bharadwaj 

Image: IMDB

Pawan Kalyan

Image: IMDB

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan played the character of Shri Krishna in Gopala Gopala, the Telugu remake of Bollywood film, OMG

The 1996 Telugu mythological film, Sri Krishnarjuna Vijayam directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the role of Lord Krishna. The actor also played the role of Arjuna in the film

Nandamuri Balakrishna

Image: IMDB

Marathi actor Swapnil Joshi played the role of young Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's 1993 TV serial, Shri Krishna

Swapnil Joshi

Image: IMDB

Later on, Ramanand Sagar brings Sarvadaman Sagar as the older Krishna in the same TV show, Shri Krishna

Sarvadaman Banerjee

Image: IMDB

Sumedh Mudgalkar is the recent actor who played Shri Krishna brilliantly on TV and carved out a huge fanbase. The actor played the divine role in the TV serial, Radhakrishna

Sumedh Mudgalkar

Image: IMDB

Interestingly, Aamir Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana have also portrayed the divine role in the songs- Radha Kaise Na Jale (Lagaan) and Radhe Radhe (Dream Girl) respectively 

Aamir Khan & Ayushmann Khurrana

Image: IMDB

