January 12, 2024

Actors who played Lord Rama on screen

Legendary actor Sr. NTR essayed the divine role of Lord Rama in multiple movies- ‘Lava Kusa’, ‘Sri Ramanjaneya Yuddham’, and ‘Seetha Rama Kalyanam’

Sr. NTR

Images: IMDb

Jr. NTR played Lord Ram in the 1997 released Telugu film 'Bala Ramayanam'. It won a national award for Best Children's Film

Image: Gunaa Teamworks’ Twitter 

Jr. NTR

NBK was seen as Lord Rama in Telugu mythological film 'Sri Rama Rajyam' released in 2011

 Images: IMDb

Nandamuri Balakrishna 

He won widespread acclaim as the popular face of Shri Rama ever since he played the character in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana

Arun Govil 

 Images: IMDb

Prabhas played Lord Rama in Om Raut directed Adipurush. However, he couldn't impress the audience 

Prabhas 

 Images: IMDb

Jeetendra starred as Lord Ram in the 1997 released Hindi mythological film, 'Lav Kush’. Ironically, Arun Govil had played the role of Lakshman in this film 

Jeetendra 

 Images: IMDb

The actor has played Lord Rama in a TV Serial, Ramayana. He won many hearts with his performance 

Gurmeet Choudhary 

 Images: IMDb

A big Hanuman Bhakt, Ashish Sharma played Lord Rama in Hindi TV Serial, 'Siya Ke Ram' 

Ashish Sharma 

 Images: IMDb

Piyush Sahadev played Lord Ram in the popular TV soap, 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’

Piyush Sahdev

Image: Piyush Sahdev's Instagram 

Who's Next? 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play the role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's dream Project, Ramayana 

