Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 12, 2024
Actors who played Lord Rama on screen
Legendary actor Sr. NTR essayed the divine role of Lord Rama in multiple movies- ‘Lava Kusa’, ‘Sri Ramanjaneya Yuddham’, and ‘Seetha Rama Kalyanam’
Sr. NTR
Images: IMDb
Jr. NTR played Lord Ram in the 1997 released Telugu film 'Bala Ramayanam'. It won a national award for Best Children's Film
Image: Gunaa Teamworks’ Twitter
Jr. NTR
NBK was seen as Lord Rama in Telugu mythological film 'Sri Rama Rajyam' released in 2011
Images: IMDb
Nandamuri Balakrishna
He won widespread acclaim as the popular face of Shri Rama ever since he played the character in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana
Arun Govil
Images: IMDb
Prabhas played Lord Rama in Om Raut directed Adipurush. However, he couldn't impress the audience
Prabhas
Images: IMDb
Jeetendra starred as Lord Ram in the 1997 released Hindi mythological film, 'Lav Kush’. Ironically, Arun Govil had played the role of Lakshman in this film
Jeetendra
Images: IMDb
The actor has played Lord Rama in a TV Serial, Ramayana. He won many hearts with his performance
Gurmeet Choudhary
Images: IMDb
A big Hanuman Bhakt, Ashish Sharma played Lord Rama in Hindi TV Serial, 'Siya Ke Ram'
Ashish Sharma
Images: IMDb
Piyush Sahadev played Lord Ram in the popular TV soap, 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’
Piyush Sahdev
Image: Piyush Sahdev's Instagram
Who's Next?
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play the role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's dream Project, Ramayana
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.