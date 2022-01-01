Actors who played
photographers in films
SEPT 22, 2022
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Deepika played the character of Veronica in Imtiaz Ali’s Cocktail. She was a photographer by profession
Image: Sarah Jane Dias Instagram
Sarah Jane Dias
In Angry Indian Goddesses, Sarah essayed the role of a photographer
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of a photography intern in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial debut, Wake Up Sid
Image: Nargis Fakhri Instagram
Nargis Fakhri
Nargis Fakhri was also a photographer and a war correspondent in Madras Café
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
R Madhavan
In 3 Idiots, R Madhavan essays the role of a wildlife photographer
Image: Preity Zinta Instagram
Preity Zinta
Another B’Town actor who played a photographer on celluloid is Preity Zinta in Ishq in Paris
Image: Randeep Hooda Instagram
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda’s character in Murder 3 was a photographer as well
Image: Pinkvilla
Naseeruddin Shah
Naseeruddin Shah has played a photographer in many films including Izaajat, Hope Aur Hum, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, and Bejubaan
Image: Pinkvilla
John played the role of a Miami-based photographer in Dostana
John Abraham
Image: Pinkvilla
Amitabh Bachchan
Big B was a photographer in Nishabd, where he featured alongside the late actress Jiah Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
Aamir Khan
Aamir was seen as a stalking photographer in Deewana Mujhsa Nahin
Image: Pinkvilla
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar shared screen space with John Abraham in Garam Masala, where both actors were seen playing photographers
