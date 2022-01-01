Heading 3

Actors who played

photographers in films

Priyakshi Sharma

SEPT 22, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Deepika played the character of Veronica in Imtiaz Ali’s Cocktail. She was a photographer by profession

Image: Sarah Jane Dias Instagram

Sarah Jane Dias

In Angry Indian Goddesses, Sarah essayed the role of a photographer

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of a photography intern in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial debut, Wake Up Sid

Image: Nargis Fakhri Instagram

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri was also a photographer and a war correspondent in Madras Café

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

R Madhavan

In 3 Idiots, R Madhavan essays the role of a wildlife photographer

Image: Preity Zinta Instagram

Preity Zinta

Another B’Town actor who played a photographer on celluloid is Preity Zinta in Ishq in Paris

Image: Randeep Hooda Instagram

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda’s character in Murder 3 was a photographer as well

Image: Pinkvilla

Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah has played a photographer in many films including Izaajat, Hope Aur Hum, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, and Bejubaan

Image: Pinkvilla

John played the role of a Miami-based photographer in Dostana

John Abraham

Image: Pinkvilla

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B was a photographer in Nishabd, where he featured alongside the late actress Jiah Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

Aamir Khan

Aamir was seen as a stalking photographer in Deewana Mujhsa Nahin

Image: Pinkvilla

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar shared screen space with John Abraham in Garam Masala, where both actors were seen playing photographers

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Madhuri Dixit’s best saree looks

Click Here