Actors who played

specially-abled roles

 Priyakshi Sharma

SEPT 27, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee garnered a lot of praise and love for her portrayal of Jhilmil, a young autistic girl, in Anurag Basu’s Barfi

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has played a blind man in Kaabil, a wheel-chair bound, quadriplegic magician in Guzaarish, and a specially-abled school boy in Koi Mil Gaya

Image: Pinkvilla

Salman Khan

Salman has played characters with special needs in Tere Naam and Tubelight

Image: Pinkvilla

Shah Rukh Khan

While in My Name Is Khan, Shah Rukh Khan got into the shoes of an autistic man suffering from Asperger’s syndrome, in Zero, he played a vertically challenged person

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Along with SRK, Anushka too essayed the role of a person with special needs as she portrayed a character with cerebral palsy

Image: Pinkvilla

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji left everyone stunned as she played the role of a visually challenged and deaf young woman in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s critically acclaimed 2005 film Black

Image: Kalki Koechlin Instagram

Kalki Koechlin

Another actor who portrayed a character with cerebral palsy is Kalki Koechlin in Shonali Bose’s Margarita With A Straw

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor won hearts as he played a deaf and mute man in Anurag Basu’s Barfi

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan got into the skin of a 12-year-old boy Auro, who suffers from a rare disorder called progeria, in R Balki’s film Paa

Amitabh Bachchan

Image: Shreyas Talpade Instagram

Shreyas Talpade

In the 2005 film Iqbal, Shreyas Talpade played a young boy who is hard of hearing and mute, but dreams of playing in the Indian Cricket Team

Image: Pinkvilla

Sridevi

The late actress Sridevi impressed audience as she played a child-woman suffering from amnesia in the 1983 film Sadma

