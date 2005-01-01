Actors who played
specially-abled roles
Priyakshi Sharma
SEPT 27, 2022
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
PeeCee garnered a lot of praise and love for her portrayal of Jhilmil, a young autistic girl, in Anurag Basu’s Barfi
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan has played a blind man in Kaabil, a wheel-chair bound, quadriplegic magician in Guzaarish, and a specially-abled school boy in Koi Mil Gaya
Image: Pinkvilla
Salman Khan
Salman has played characters with special needs in Tere Naam and Tubelight
Image: Pinkvilla
Shah Rukh Khan
While in My Name Is Khan, Shah Rukh Khan got into the shoes of an autistic man suffering from Asperger’s syndrome, in Zero, he played a vertically challenged person
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Along with SRK, Anushka too essayed the role of a person with special needs as she portrayed a character with cerebral palsy
Image: Pinkvilla
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji left everyone stunned as she played the role of a visually challenged and deaf young woman in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s critically acclaimed 2005 film Black
Image: Kalki Koechlin Instagram
Kalki Koechlin
Another actor who portrayed a character with cerebral palsy is Kalki Koechlin in Shonali Bose’s Margarita With A Straw
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor won hearts as he played a deaf and mute man in Anurag Basu’s Barfi
Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan got into the skin of a 12-year-old boy Auro, who suffers from a rare disorder called progeria, in R Balki’s film Paa
Amitabh Bachchan
Image: Shreyas Talpade Instagram
Shreyas Talpade
In the 2005 film Iqbal, Shreyas Talpade played a young boy who is hard of hearing and mute, but dreams of playing in the Indian Cricket Team
Image: Pinkvilla
Sridevi
The late actress Sridevi impressed audience as she played a child-woman suffering from amnesia in the 1983 film Sadma
