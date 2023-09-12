Heading 3

Actors who played Triple roles on screen

Amitabh Bachchan played triple roles in his movie, Mahaan where his character has two twin sons played by him 

 Amitabh Bachchan

Image: IMDb 

This film English Babu Desi Mem features Shah Rukh Khan in a triple role as Gopal Mayur and his sons Hari and Vikram

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: IMDb 

Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Ram Kapoor played triple roles in Sajid Khan's madcap comedy film, Humshakals. The film was a commercial failure 

Image: IMDb

Saif, Riteish & Ram

Thalapathy Vijay essayed three roles in Atlee Kumar's directorial film, Mersal where his character has two sons, and all are played by him

Vijay

Image: IMDb

John Abraham

Image: IMDb

John Abraham is the recent addition in the list with his film, Satyameva Jayate 2. The actor played the father and his two sons 

Govinda 

Image: IMDb

Govinda has done it multiple times when he played a varied number of characters in his films. Most prominently, he played not three but around five distinct characters in comedy film, Hadh Kar Di Aapne

 Johny Lever

Image: Johny Lever's Instagram 

Johny Lever also doesn't stay behind in taking on triple roles. He does it in Govinda starrer Achanak

Originally, Paresh Rawal was only approached by director Dibakar Banerjee to play the role of Gogi in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! He was then convinced by the director to also take on the role of Dr. Handa, and finally the role of Lucky's father

Paresh Rawal

Image: IMDb

The action drama film was written and directed by KS. Ravindra aka Bobby featured Jr NTR in a triple role as Jai, Lav and Kush. The film had Raashii Khanna and Nivetha Thomas in triple roles and was a successful venture at the Tollywood box office

Jai Luva Kusa

Image: IMDb 

Thalaivar Rajinikanth played triple roles two times in his career. Earlier, he played all the three key roles in John Jaani Janardhan and then in Kochadaiiyaan too

Rajinikanth

Image: IMDb 

