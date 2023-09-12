Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
september 12, 2023
Actors who played Triple roles on screen
Amitabh Bachchan played triple roles in his movie, Mahaan where his character has two twin sons played by him
Amitabh Bachchan
Image: IMDb
This film English Babu Desi Mem features Shah Rukh Khan in a triple role as Gopal Mayur and his sons Hari and Vikram
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: IMDb
Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Ram Kapoor played triple roles in Sajid Khan's madcap comedy film, Humshakals. The film was a commercial failure
Image: IMDb
Saif, Riteish & Ram
Thalapathy Vijay essayed three roles in Atlee Kumar's directorial film, Mersal where his character has two sons, and all are played by him
Vijay
Image: IMDb
John Abraham
Image: IMDb
John Abraham is the recent addition in the list with his film, Satyameva Jayate 2. The actor played the father and his two sons
Govinda
Image: IMDb
Govinda has done it multiple times when he played a varied number of characters in his films. Most prominently, he played not three but around five distinct characters in comedy film, Hadh Kar Di Aapne
Johny Lever
Image: Johny Lever's Instagram
Johny Lever also doesn't stay behind in taking on triple roles. He does it in Govinda starrer Achanak
Originally, Paresh Rawal was only approached by director Dibakar Banerjee to play the role of Gogi in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! He was then convinced by the director to also take on the role of Dr. Handa, and finally the role of Lucky's father
Paresh Rawal
Image: IMDb
The action drama film was written and directed by KS. Ravindra aka Bobby featured Jr NTR in a triple role as Jai, Lav and Kush. The film had Raashii Khanna and Nivetha Thomas in triple roles and was a successful venture at the Tollywood box office
Jai Luva Kusa
Image: IMDb
Thalaivar Rajinikanth played triple roles two times in his career. Earlier, he played all the three key roles in John Jaani Janardhan and then in Kochadaiiyaan too
Rajinikanth
Image: IMDb
