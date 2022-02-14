Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 14, 2022

Actors who played triple roles on screen

Heading 3

Abhishek Bachchan

The junior Bachchan played triple roles in the 1983 film Mahaan, directed by S. Ramanathan

Image: Abhishek Bachchan

The heartthrob played triple roles in the third installment of the blockbuster home-franchise, Krrish

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

John Abraham played a triple role in the second instalment of Satyamev Jayate, directed by Milap Zaveri

Image: John Abraham Instagram

John Abraham

The 2014 release, Humshakals featured Saif Ali Khan in triple roles. The film tanked at the box office and received negative reviews

Image: Pinkvilla

Saif Ali Khan

The King Khan of Bollywood played a triple role in the 1996 film English Babu Desi Mem

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame actor, Ram Kapoor also played triple roles in the 2014 film, Humshakals

Image: Ram Kapoor Instagram

Ram Kapoor

The Sajid khan directorial starred Riteish in triple roles as well

Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh

The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial, What's Your Raashee, starred Priyanka Chopra in twelve different roles

Image: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

In the 2009 film, Harman also played 12 different roles, one for each zodiac sign, alongside Priyanka Chopra

Image: Rowena Baweja Instagram

Harman Baweja

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Fragrance of romance under Rs 1500

Click Here