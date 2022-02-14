Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 14, 2022
Actors who played triple roles on screen
Abhishek Bachchan
The junior Bachchan played triple roles in the 1983 film Mahaan, directed by S. Ramanathan
Image: Abhishek Bachchan
The heartthrob played triple roles in the third installment of the blockbuster home-franchise, Krrish
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik Roshan
John Abraham played a triple role in the second instalment of Satyamev Jayate, directed by Milap Zaveri
Image: John Abraham Instagram
John Abraham
The 2014 release, Humshakals featured Saif Ali Khan in triple roles. The film tanked at the box office and received negative reviews
Image: Pinkvilla
Saif Ali Khan
The King Khan of Bollywood played a triple role in the 1996 film English Babu Desi Mem
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame actor, Ram Kapoor also played triple roles in the 2014 film, Humshakals
Image: Ram Kapoor Instagram
Ram Kapoor
The Sajid khan directorial starred Riteish in triple roles as well
Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram
Riteish Deshmukh
The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial, What's Your Raashee, starred Priyanka Chopra in twelve different roles
Image: Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
In the 2009 film, Harman also played 12 different roles, one for each zodiac sign, alongside Priyanka Chopra
Image: Rowena Baweja Instagram
Harman Baweja
