ACTORS WHO SHIFTED FROM
TV to Bollywood August 25, 2021
Mohit Raina made his acting debut in 2004 with Antariksh, a television series. Don Muthu Swami was his first film in Bollywood. Since then, he has been doing wonderfully
The actor has appeared in various television shows and films since his Bollywood debut
Sushant Singh Rajput began his acting career in 2008 with the television series Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. In 2013, he made his Bollywood debut with the film Kai Po Che
After that, he had a string of successes and was one of Bollywood's finest actors
R Madhavan began his career on Tol Mol Ke Bol as a presenter. Then, in 2001, with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Madhavan made his Bollywood debut in a leading role
Following his Bollywood debut, he has appeared in numerous films and has had numerous hits
Ankita Lokhande made her television debut in 2009 with the soap opera Pavitra Rishta. After that, she worked in other TV shows
She ultimately made her bollywood debut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and gave a remarkable performance
Mouni Roy made her television debut in 2007 with the character of Krishna Tulsi in the Star Plus series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
In 2018, she made her Bollywood debut in a leading role opposite akshay Kumar in the film Gold. The audience adored her performance
