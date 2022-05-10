Entertainment

Priyakshi Sharma 

may 10, 2022

Actors who starred in music videos

Deepika Padukone

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Before making her big Bollywood debut, Deepika featured in Himesh Reshammiya's music video 'Naam Hai Tera Tera'

Bipasha Basu

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha Basu featured in Sonu Nigam's music video 'Tu'

John Abraham starred in Pankaj Udhas' music video for the song 'Chupke Chupke'

Image: Pinkvilla

John Abraham

Milind Soman stole thousands of hearts when he featured in the music video 'Made in India' by Alisha Chinai

Image: Milind Soman Instagram

Milind Soman

Prolific actress Vidya Balan starred in 'Kabhi Aana Tu Meri Gali Mein' by Euphoria

Vidya Balan

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Nimrat Kaur

Image: Nimrat Kaur Instagram

The Lunchbox actress Nimrat Kaur made her debut in the music video for the song 'Tera Mera Pyaar' sung by Kumar Sanu

 Image: Ayesha Takia Instagram

Before entering Bollywood, Ayesha Takia starred in Falguni Pathak's 'Meri Chunnar Udd Udd Jaye'

Ayesha Takia

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Actress and former beauty queen Dia Mirza was seen in the music video for Asha Bhosale's Na Marte Hum

Dia Mirza

PeeCee has featured in the music videos of her own songs titled ‘Exotic’, ‘In My City’, and ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Pinkvilla

Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta were seen in T-Series’ song Main Rahoon Ya Naa Rahoon crooned by Armaan Malik

Emraan Hashmi & Esha Gupta

Image: Pinkvilla

Rumoured lovebirds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starred together in the music video Befikra in 2016

Tiger & Disha

Image: Pinkvilla

Govinda was seen in an Adnan Sami song titled ‘Lift Karadey’. The song had become an instant hit among the masses

Govinda

Image: Pinkvilla

Big B also featured in the popular Adnan Sami music video titled ‘Kabhi Nahi’

Amitabh Bachchan

Image: Pinkvilla

Continuing with the Adnan Sami saga, another actor to feature in his songs was Rani Mukerji, who appeared in ‘Tera Chehra Jab Nazar Aaye’

Rani Mukerji

Image: Pinkvilla

A young Shahid Kapoor mesmerised everyone when he featured in the 1999 music video ‘Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra’

Shahid Kapoor

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

