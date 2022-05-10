Entertainment
Priyakshi Sharma
may 10, 2022
Actors who starred in music videos
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Before making her big Bollywood debut, Deepika featured in Himesh Reshammiya's music video 'Naam Hai Tera Tera'
Bipasha Basu
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha Basu featured in Sonu Nigam's music video 'Tu'
John Abraham starred in Pankaj Udhas' music video for the song 'Chupke Chupke'
Image: Pinkvilla
John Abraham
Milind Soman stole thousands of hearts when he featured in the music video 'Made in India' by Alisha Chinai
Image: Milind Soman Instagram
Milind Soman
Prolific actress Vidya Balan starred in 'Kabhi Aana Tu Meri Gali Mein' by Euphoria
Vidya Balan
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Nimrat Kaur
Image: Nimrat Kaur Instagram
The Lunchbox actress Nimrat Kaur made her debut in the music video for the song 'Tera Mera Pyaar' sung by Kumar Sanu
Image: Ayesha Takia Instagram
Before entering Bollywood, Ayesha Takia starred in Falguni Pathak's 'Meri Chunnar Udd Udd Jaye'
Ayesha Takia
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Actress and former beauty queen Dia Mirza was seen in the music video for Asha Bhosale's Na Marte Hum
Dia Mirza
PeeCee has featured in the music videos of her own songs titled ‘Exotic’, ‘In My City’, and ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Pinkvilla
Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta were seen in T-Series’ song Main Rahoon Ya Naa Rahoon crooned by Armaan Malik
Emraan Hashmi & Esha Gupta
Image: Pinkvilla
Rumoured lovebirds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starred together in the music video Befikra in 2016
Tiger & Disha
Image: Pinkvilla
Govinda was seen in an Adnan Sami song titled ‘Lift Karadey’. The song had become an instant hit among the masses
Govinda
Image: Pinkvilla
Big B also featured in the popular Adnan Sami music video titled ‘Kabhi Nahi’
Amitabh Bachchan
Image: Pinkvilla
Continuing with the Adnan Sami saga, another actor to feature in his songs was Rani Mukerji, who appeared in ‘Tera Chehra Jab Nazar Aaye’
Rani Mukerji
Image: Pinkvilla
A young Shahid Kapoor mesmerised everyone when he featured in the 1999 music video ‘Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra’
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
