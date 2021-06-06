Actors who suffered
domestic violence June 06, 2021
Dalljiet Kaur
Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with co-star Shalin Bhanot in 2009, and in 2015, she accused Shalin Bhanot of domestic violence
Shweta Tiwari has been married twice and has accused both of them, Raja Chaudhary and Abhinav Kohli of domestic violence, after getting divorced
Shweta Tiwari
Rucha Gujarathi
Rucha Gujarathi tied the knot with her first husband, Mitul Sanghvi in 2010 and had filed a complaint of domestic violence on her husband not long after their marriage
Mandana Karimi
Mandana Karimi tied the knot with Gaurav Gupta in 2017 and within a year of their marriage, the actor accused her husband of domestic violence
Deepshika tied the knot with Kaishav Arora in 2012 and later accused him of domestic violence. She also revealed that he threatened to kill her
Deepshika
Vahbiz Dorabjee was married to the television actor, Vivian Dsena and while their divorce was in-court, there were reports that she accused her husband of domestic violence
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Dimpy Ganguly tied the knot with Rahul Mahajan on a reality television show but after some time, problems started to appear in the marriage and Dimpy accused her husband of domestic violence
Dimpy Ganguly
Nisha Rawal
Nisha Rawal tied the knot with Karan Mehra in 2012 and after being married to the actor for many years, Nisha accused Karan Mehra of domestic violence
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai tied the knot with her television co-star Nandish Sandhu in 2012 and after being in the marriage for over five years, Rashami Desai accused Nandish Sandhu of domestic violence
