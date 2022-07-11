Heading 3
Actors who turned down MCU roles
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 11, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Matt Damon was offered the role of Daredevil in the 2003 film though the actor passed on the opportunity and eventually his good friend Ben Affleck starred in it
Matt Damon
Image: Getty Images
Emily Blunt was offered the role of Black Widow but had to turn it down due to scheduling issues. The role was then bagged by Scarlett Johansson
Emily Blunt
Image: Getty Images
Jason Momoa may be DC's Aquaman but the actor was reportedly also offered the role of Guardians of the Galaxy's Drax the Destroyer
Jason Momoa
Image: Getty Images
Before Zoe Saldana, it has been reported that Oliva Wilde was Marvel's choice to play Gamora but the actress turned it down
Olivia Wilde
Image: Getty Images
The actor was approached for the role of Star-Lord’s father Ego in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but McConaughey passed it on for another film
Matthew McConaughey
Image: Getty Images
The actor who bagged an Oscar for playing Joker was initially approached for the MCU role of Doctor Strange as per reports but it didn't work out
Joaquin Phoenix
Image: Getty Images
Jessica Chastain reportedly turned down the MCU twice, once for a role in Iron Man 3 and later also in Doctor Strange
Jessica Chastain
Image: Getty Images
Tom Cruise was approached to play Iron Man aka Tony Stark before Robert Downey Jr. but it eventually didn't work out
Tom Cruise
Image: Getty Images
The actor was reportedly approached for the role of Star-Lord but gave it up for another project with Chris Pratt bagging the role eventually
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Image: Getty Images
Olivia Munn was offered the role of Vanessa in Deadpool but the actress turned it down because she didn't want to take "the girlfriend" role
Olivia Munn
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Royal Couples: PDA moments