Actors who turned down MCU roles

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 11, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Matt Damon was offered the role of Daredevil in the 2003 film though the actor passed on the opportunity and eventually his good friend Ben Affleck starred in it

Matt Damon

Image: Getty Images

Emily Blunt was offered the role of Black Widow but had to turn it down due to scheduling issues. The role was then bagged by Scarlett Johansson

Emily Blunt

Image: Getty Images

Jason Momoa may be DC's Aquaman but the actor was reportedly also offered the role of Guardians of the Galaxy's Drax the Destroyer

Jason Momoa

Image: Getty Images

Before Zoe Saldana, it has been reported that Oliva Wilde was Marvel's choice to play Gamora but the actress turned it down

Olivia Wilde 

Image: Getty Images

The actor was approached for the role of Star-Lord’s father Ego in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but McConaughey passed it on for another film

Matthew McConaughey

Image: Getty Images

The actor who bagged an Oscar for playing Joker was initially approached for the MCU role of Doctor Strange as per reports but it didn't work out

Joaquin Phoenix

Image: Getty Images

Jessica Chastain reportedly turned down the MCU twice, once for a role in Iron Man 3 and later also in Doctor Strange

Jessica Chastain

Image: Getty Images

Tom Cruise was approached to play Iron Man aka Tony Stark before Robert Downey Jr. but it eventually didn't work out

Tom Cruise

Image: Getty Images

The actor was reportedly approached for the role of Star-Lord but gave it up for another project with Chris Pratt bagging the role eventually

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Image: Getty Images

Olivia Munn was offered the role of Vanessa in Deadpool but the actress turned it down because she didn't want to take "the girlfriend" role

Olivia Munn

