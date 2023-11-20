Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
November 20, 2023
Actors who wanted to be cricketers
Many times, Cricketers did professional acting in films. Here's the list of a few actors who earlier wanted to be professional cricketers but ended up entering the film world
The List
Images: IMDb
Not many people know that Harrdy Sandhu played professional cricket before entering the music industry. He even represented India's Under-19 team in 2005
Images: IMDb
Harrdy Sandhu
Karan was selected for India's Under-19 team in 2013 along with Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. However, due to a major injury, he had to leave the sport
Karan Wahi
Images: IMDb
Famous for his quirky comedy and anchoring, Aparshakti Khurrana wanted to be a cricketer for the longest time. He even captained Haryana's Under-19 Cricket team
Aparshakti Khurana
Images: IMDb
The Lal Salaam actor briefly played cricket and participated in the TNCA league games but had to stop when he became bedridden due to a leg injury
Vishnu Vishal
Images: IMDb
Angad, the son of former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, also started his career as a cricketer. He played for Delhi in the Under-16 and Under-19 levels
Angad Bedi
Images: IMDb
The actor has an immense love for cricket. Saqib played cricket with Virat Kohli in his young days but later opted to enter the film Industry
Saqib Saleem
Images: IMDb
In an interview, late actor Irrfan revealed that he played cricket in his young days and got selected for CK Naidu Tournament but decided to back off because of financial issues
Irrfan Khan
Images: IMDb
Ranveer Singh
Images: IMDb
Reportedly, Ranveer Singh also wanted to be a professional cricketer before making it big in Bollywood but he was rejected by Cricketer Mohinder Amarnath in the selection process
Yuvraj Singh’s father and Punjabi actor, Yograj Singh not only wanted to be a cricketer but he had also played for India in 1 Test and 6 ODI matches. However, he left the sport because of an injury
Yograj Singh
Image: Yograj Singh's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.