Actors who wanted to be cricketers 

Many times, Cricketers did professional acting in films. Here's the list of a few actors who earlier wanted to be professional cricketers but ended up entering the film world

 The List

 Images: IMDb 

Not many people know that Harrdy Sandhu played professional cricket before entering the music industry. He even represented India's Under-19 team in 2005

 Harrdy Sandhu

Karan was selected for India's Under-19 team in 2013 along with Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. However, due to a major injury, he had to leave the sport

Karan Wahi

Famous for his quirky comedy and anchoring, Aparshakti Khurrana wanted to be a cricketer for the longest time. He even captained Haryana's Under-19 Cricket team

Aparshakti Khurana

The Lal Salaam actor briefly played cricket and participated in the TNCA league games but had to stop when he became bedridden due to a leg injury

 Vishnu Vishal

Angad, the son of former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, also started his career as a cricketer. He played for Delhi in the Under-16 and Under-19 levels

 Angad Bedi

The actor has an immense love for cricket. Saqib played cricket with Virat Kohli in his young days but later opted to enter the film Industry 

Saqib Saleem

In an interview, late actor Irrfan revealed that he played cricket in his young days and got selected for CK Naidu Tournament but decided to back off because of financial issues

Irrfan Khan

Ranveer Singh

Reportedly, Ranveer Singh also wanted to be a professional cricketer before making it big in Bollywood but he was rejected by Cricketer Mohinder Amarnath in the selection process

Yuvraj Singh’s father and Punjabi actor, Yograj Singh not only wanted to be a cricketer but he had also played for India in 1 Test and 6 ODI matches. However, he left the sport because of an injury

Yograj Singh

Image: Yograj Singh's Instagram 

