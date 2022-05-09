Entertainment

Actors who went on exotic trips in 2022

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Before tying the knot, Alia and Ranbir set off to an exotic location to spend quality time

Ananya reportedly went to Ranthambore for her New Year’s getaway with Ishaan Khatter

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter

The power couple rang in their new year with friends in the beautiful landscapes of South Africa

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Disha and Tiger spent time at their favourite holiday destination, Maldives

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti started her 2022 with a vacation in Prague. She blessed our feeds with stunning pictures from her vacay

Parineeti Chopra

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay and Twinkle began 2022 with a beachy holiday in the Maldives

Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The new parents had a good start this year. The couple enjoyed cruising on a yacht as they rang in their New Year

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Amidst their busy schedules, newlyweds Katrina and Vicky took out some time and visited an exotic location

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia and Vaibhav recently went out on a gateway to spend time with their family

Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Kapoor sisters with their children jetted off to their favourite location Maldives and enjoyed sibling time

Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor

