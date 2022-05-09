Entertainment
Saloni Arora
MAY 09, 2022
Actors who went on exotic trips in 2022
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Before tying the knot, Alia and Ranbir set off to an exotic location to spend quality time
Ananya reportedly went to Ranthambore for her New Year’s getaway with Ishaan Khatter
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter
The power couple rang in their new year with friends in the beautiful landscapes of South Africa
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Disha and Tiger spent time at their favourite holiday destination, Maldives
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti started her 2022 with a vacation in Prague. She blessed our feeds with stunning pictures from her vacay
Parineeti Chopra
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay and Twinkle began 2022 with a beachy holiday in the Maldives
Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
The new parents had a good start this year. The couple enjoyed cruising on a yacht as they rang in their New Year
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Amidst their busy schedules, newlyweds Katrina and Vicky took out some time and visited an exotic location
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia and Vaibhav recently went out on a gateway to spend time with their family
Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Kapoor sisters with their children jetted off to their favourite location Maldives and enjoyed sibling time
Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: A glimpse of Mira Rajput’s Dubai trip