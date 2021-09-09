The role of 12-year-old Auro in the film Paa, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan, wowed audiences. It was one of the most remarkable transformations on screen
Rishi Kapoor's look in Kapoor and Sons, in which heplays a 90-year-old grandfather, astounded the audience. According to makeup artist Greg Cannom, it took him 5-6 hours, every day, to complete the look
Deepika Padukone's metamorphosis into an acid attack survivor for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak is nothing short of extraordinary. Her look conveyed the character's realism
Randeep Hooda shed a lot of weight in order to play the main character in the 2016 film Sarbjit. People had goosebumps when they saw him in the movie
Rajkummar Rao's remarkable transformation in Raabta captivated everyone. The actor underwent a drastic makeover to play a 324-year-old man in Raabta for a cameo appearance in the film
Bhumi Pednekar made her acting debut in Sharat Katariya's film Dum Laga Ke Haisha as an overweight married woman. Without a shadow of a doubt, her transformation was accurate to her character's reality
The makers put forth a lot of effort to make Shah Rukh Khan seem like a 25-year-old for Gaurav's rolein the film Fan. Makeup artist Greg Cannoncreated an outstanding final look for SRK
Akshay Kumar's transformation into a frightening beast, a hybrid of human and bird, was one of the finest inIndian cinema. The movie was aa box office success
Kamal Haasan made his directorial debut with Chachi 420. He played a double role in the film and received a lot of praise from the audience. He also won several awards for his charismatic performance
Kangana Ranaut had amajor makeover for her latest film Thalaivi. She embraced the challenge for Jayalalithaa's biopic, and as a result, she gained20 kgs in order to match her role in the film