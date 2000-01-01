sept 2O, 2021
Actors who were replaced in film sequels
Emraan Hashmi previously appeared in the thriller series Murder and Murder 2. However, Randeep Hooda replaced the actor in the film's third sequel
Singham starred Kajal Aggarwal opposite Ajay Devgn. Kareena Kapoor starred in Singham Returns
Emraan Hashmi portrayed Shoaib Khan in the film Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. However, in the sequel, Akshay Kumar was seen in the film
Vidya Balan appeared in Ishqiya and performed admirably. She was replaced by Madhuri Dixit in the sequel Dedh Ishqiya
AThe 'Khiladi of Bollywood', Akshay Kumar, delivered an outstanding performance in the film Welcome. However, in the sequel, Welcome Back, John Abraham starred as the main lead
Ali Zafar starred in the film Tere Bin Laden. In the film's sequel, the actor was replaced by Maniesh Paul
Arshad Warsi was excellent in the film Jolly L.L.B. However, in the sequel, the actor was replaced by Akshay Kumar
Isha Koppikar appeared in Don alongside Shah Rukh Khan. In Don 2, she was replaced by Lara Dutta
