sept 2O, 2021

Actors who were replaced in film sequels

Emraan Hashmi previously appeared in the thriller series Murder and Murder 2. However, Randeep Hooda replaced the actor in the film's third sequel

Singham starred Kajal Aggarwal opposite Ajay Devgn. Kareena Kapoor starred in Singham Returns

Emraan Hashmi portrayed Shoaib Khan in the film Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. However, in the sequel, Akshay Kumar was seen in the film

Vidya Balan appeared in Ishqiya and performed admirably. She was replaced by Madhuri Dixit in the sequel Dedh Ishqiya

AThe 'Khiladi of Bollywood', Akshay Kumar, delivered an outstanding performance in the film Welcome. However, in the sequel, Welcome Back, John Abraham starred as the main lead

Ali Zafar starred in the film Tere Bin Laden. In the film's sequel, the actor was replaced by Maniesh Paul

Arshad Warsi was excellent in the film Jolly L.L.B. However, in the sequel, the actor was replaced by Akshay Kumar

Isha Koppikar appeared in Don alongside Shah Rukh Khan. In Don 2, she was replaced by Lara Dutta
