Actors who were trolled

Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli. She gets relentlessly trolled if he gets out in a match
Everytime Virat Kohli doesn’t perform well, Anushka Sharma is trolled for his performance
Parineeti Chopra coloured her hair red for the shooting of her movie, Jabariyaa Jodi
Parineeti Chopra
Fans trolled Parineeti Chopra for her hair as they compared her to a vampire and even called her a “bhootni”
Hina Khan has often made headlines for sharing pictures with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal
Hina Khan
In a picture shared by Hina Khan, the couple can be seen standing inside a temple where fans trolled them as Rocky Jaiswal was wearing shoes inside the temple. He hurt people’s sentiments by doing this
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is active on social media and is often spotted sharing pictures with Aaradhya Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was trolled for sharing a picture where she was kissing her daughter and called her a “parent that crosses her limits”
Taapsee Pannu has given several phenomenal on-screen performances over the years
Taapsee Pannu
But people have doubted her performance and called her a “cheap actor”
For more updates on Bollywood actors being trolled, follow PINKVILLA