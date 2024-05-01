Heading 3

Actors who worked in corporate companies


Before marking his acting debut, Ranveer Singh worked as a copywriter in an advertising agency

Ranveer Singh

Before his break in Bollywood, John worked as a media planner and later gained fame by modeling 

John Abraham

Parineeti had worked as a PR consultant at Yash Raj Films before marking her acting debut with Ladies VS Ricky Bahl

Parineeti Chopra

Karan was initially working in a corporate company as an IT professional. Later, he started modeling and turned actor 

Karan Kundrra

Before starting modeling and acting, Taapsee was a software developer and even worked as a copywriter for some news websites 

Taapsee Pannu

Before her acting debut, Ameesha Patel worked as an Economic analyst at Khandwala Securities Ltd for a short period 

Ameesha Patel

Bhumi worked as a casting director under Shanoo Sharma at YRF. She later debuted with Dum Laga Ke Haisha 

Bhumi Pednekar

Soha worked as a banker before marking her acting debut 

Soha Ali Khan

Nawaz worked as a chemist for a year in Gujarat before joining National School Of Drama 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann's first job was as a radio jockey with BIG FM, Delhi. He, later, entered showbiz through multiple MTV shows and anchoring reality shows such as India's Got Talent 

