Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
may 01, 2024
Actors who worked in corporate companies
Before marking his acting debut, Ranveer Singh worked as a copywriter in an advertising agency
Ranveer Singh
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Before his break in Bollywood, John worked as a media planner and later gained fame by modeling
Image: IMDb
John Abraham
Parineeti had worked as a PR consultant at Yash Raj Films before marking her acting debut with Ladies VS Ricky Bahl
Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram
Parineeti Chopra
Karan was initially working in a corporate company as an IT professional. Later, he started modeling and turned actor
Karan Kundrra
Image: Karan Kundrra's Instagram
Before starting modeling and acting, Taapsee was a software developer and even worked as a copywriter for some news websites
Taapsee Pannu
Image: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram
Before her acting debut, Ameesha Patel worked as an Economic analyst at Khandwala Securities Ltd for a short period
Ameesha Patel
Image: Ameesha Patel's Instagram
Bhumi worked as a casting director under Shanoo Sharma at YRF. She later debuted with Dum Laga Ke Haisha
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram
Soha worked as a banker before marking her acting debut
Soha Ali Khan
Image: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram
Nawaz worked as a chemist for a year in Gujarat before joining National School Of Drama
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Image: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram
Ayushmann's first job was as a radio jockey with BIG FM, Delhi. He, later, entered showbiz through multiple MTV shows and anchoring reality shows such as India's Got Talent
