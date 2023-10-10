Heading 3
Actors who worked in movies for free
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor revealed that he didn't charge a single penny for Haider
Shahid Kapoor
Image: IMDb
Shah Rukh Khan did the cameo role in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva for free
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: IMDb
Rajkummar Rao shot for Trapped without charging any fees. It is considered one of his best performances
Rajkummar Rao
Image: IMDb
Farhan Akhtar didn't charge a single penny for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. It is considered as one of the best sports-biopics ever made in the Indian Cinema
Farhan Akhtar
Image: IMDb
Salman Khan did a guest appearance in Pathaan for free. The actor earlier revealed that he doesn't charge for cameos
Salman Khan
Image: IMDb
Amitabh Bachchan didn't charge any fees for Black because of his utmost will of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Amitabh Bachchan
Image: IMDb
Image: IMDb
Sonam Kapoor charged Rs. 11 for working in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Sonam Kapoor
Image: IMDb
Deepika Padukone didn't charge fees for her debut film, Om Shanti Om, and her recent cameo in Jawan
Image: IMDb
Deepika Padukone
Irrfan did Road to Ladakh for free. The movie was sent to the Oscars in 2003
Image: IMDb
Irrfan
Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn't charge any fees for working in Manto. The movie is considered one of his best films ever
Image: IMDb
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
