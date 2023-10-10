Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

10 OCTOBER, 2023

Actors who worked in movies for free

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor revealed that he didn't charge a single penny for Haider

Shahid Kapoor

Image: IMDb

Shah Rukh Khan did the cameo role in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva for free

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: IMDb

Rajkummar Rao shot for Trapped without charging any fees. It is considered one of his best performances

Rajkummar Rao

Image: IMDb

Farhan Akhtar didn't charge a single penny for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. It is considered as one of the best sports-biopics ever made in the Indian Cinema

Farhan Akhtar

Image: IMDb

Salman Khan did a guest appearance in Pathaan for free. The actor earlier revealed that he doesn't charge for cameos

Salman Khan

Image: IMDb

Amitabh Bachchan didn't charge any fees for Black because of his utmost will of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Amitabh Bachchan

Image: IMDb 
Image: IMDb 

Sonam Kapoor charged Rs. 11 for working in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Sonam Kapoor

Image: IMDb

Deepika Padukone didn't charge fees for her debut film, Om Shanti Om, and her recent cameo in Jawan

Image: IMDb

Deepika Padukone

Irrfan did Road to Ladakh for free. The movie was sent to the Oscars in 2003

Image: IMDb

 Irrfan

Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn't charge any fees for working in Manto. The movie is considered one of his best films ever

Image: IMDb

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

