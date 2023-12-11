Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
December 11, 2023
Actors with no Bollywood connection
Known as the "King of Bollywood," Shah Rukh Khan is from Delhi and had no family connections in the film industry when he started his career
Shah Rukh Khan
Image source- iamsrk
Deepika Padukone, the daughter of a former badminton player, had no family connections to Bollywood. She made her acting debut in the film "Om Shanti Om" and has since become one of the leading actresses in the industry
Deepika Padukone
Image source- deepikapadukone
Bhumi Pednekar is a talented Indian actress known for her work in Hindi cinema. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" in 2015
Bhumi Pednekar
Image source-bhumipednekar
Priyanka Chopra, with no family ties in the film industry, carved her own path from winning Miss World to becoming a prominent figure in Bollywood and Hollywood
Priyanka Chopra
Image source- priyankachopra
The national award winner, Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with the film "Heropanti." She is known for her roles in movies like "Bareilly Ki Barfi," "Luka Chuppi," and "Mimi"
Kriti Sanon
Image source- kritisanon
Kartik Aaryan gained fame with the film "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and has since become a popular actor in Bollywood
Kartik Aaryan
Image source-kartikaaryan
Rajkummar Rao, known for his versatile acting, came from a non-film background. He made his mark in Bollywood with movies like "Queen," "Newton," and "Stree"
Rajkummar Rao
Image source- rajkummar_rao
Sidharth Malhotra, a former model, entered Bollywood with no family background in the industry. He made his debut with the film "Student of the Year"
Sidharth Malhotra
Image source- sidmalhotra
Known for her bold roles and outspoken nature, Kangana Ranaut made per place in Bollywood without any connections
Kangana Ranaut
Image source-kanganaranaut
Akshay Kumar, born Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia, came from a non-film background in Punjab, India. He worked as a chef in Bangkok before pursuing a career in acting in Bollywood
Akshay Kumar
Image source- akshaykumar
