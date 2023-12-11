Heading 3

December 11, 2023

Actors with no Bollywood connection

Known as the "King of Bollywood," Shah Rukh Khan is from Delhi and had no family connections in the film industry when he started his career

Shah Rukh Khan

Image source- iamsrk

 Deepika Padukone, the daughter of a former badminton player, had no family connections to Bollywood. She made her acting debut in the film "Om Shanti Om" and has since become one of the leading actresses in the industry

Deepika Padukone

Image source- deepikapadukone

Bhumi Pednekar is a talented Indian actress known for her work in Hindi cinema. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" in 2015

Bhumi Pednekar

Image source-bhumipednekar

Priyanka Chopra, with no family ties in the film industry, carved her own path from winning Miss World to becoming a prominent figure in Bollywood and Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra

Image source- priyankachopra

The national award winner, Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with the film "Heropanti." She is known for her roles in movies like "Bareilly Ki Barfi," "Luka Chuppi," and "Mimi"

Kriti Sanon

Image source- kritisanon

Kartik Aaryan gained fame with the film "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and has since become a popular actor in Bollywood

Kartik Aaryan

Image source-kartikaaryan

Rajkummar Rao, known for his versatile acting, came from a non-film background. He made his mark in Bollywood with movies like "Queen," "Newton," and "Stree"

 Rajkummar Rao

Image source- rajkummar_rao

Sidharth Malhotra, a former model, entered Bollywood with no family background in the industry. He made his debut with the film "Student of the Year"

 Sidharth Malhotra

Image source- sidmalhotra

Known for her bold roles and outspoken nature, Kangana Ranaut made per place in Bollywood without any connections

Kangana Ranaut

Image source-kanganaranaut

Akshay Kumar, born Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia, came from a non-film background in Punjab, India. He worked as a chef in Bangkok before pursuing a career in acting in Bollywood

Akshay Kumar

Image source- akshaykumar

