APRIL 03, 2023
Actors with their adorable pets
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia has a cat named Edward, whose pictures she often posts on her social media
Alia Bhatt
Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Malaika is often spotted with her dog, Casper
Malaika Arora
Shraddha has a dog named Shyloh, whom she often takes for walks
Image- Shradhha Kapoor’s Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
Kartik has named his dog Katori. His sweet pictures with the pet make us go “aww”.
Image- Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
Kartik Aaryan
Image- Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Varun Dhawan
He calls himself a dog dad after welcoming one into his family. He named him Joey
Anushka and Virat have a labrador dog named Dude and often share pictures of him
Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Recently Siddharth’s dog Oscar passed away due to kidney failure but was an integral part of his life
Image- Siddharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Siddharth Malhotra
She has two dogs Fudge and Astro, and calls them the real celebs of the house
Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya Panday
She has created Instagram accounts for her dogs, Diana and Panda and her love for them is palpable through the pictures she shares
Image- Diaries of Diana’s Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
She is an absolute animal lover and has multiple cats of different breeds
Image- Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.