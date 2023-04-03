Heading 3

APRIL 03, 2023

Actors with their adorable pets

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia has a cat named Edward, whose pictures she often posts on her social media

Alia Bhatt 

Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Malaika is often spotted with her dog, Casper

Malaika Arora

Shraddha has a dog named Shyloh, whom she often takes for walks

Image- Shradhha Kapoor’s Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

Kartik has named his dog Katori. His sweet pictures with the pet make us go “aww”.

Image- Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

Kartik Aaryan

Image- Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

Varun Dhawan

He calls himself a dog dad after welcoming one into his family. He named him Joey

Anushka and Virat have a labrador dog named Dude and often share pictures of him

Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Recently Siddharth’s dog Oscar passed away due to kidney failure but was an integral part of his life

Image- Siddharth Malhotra’s Instagram

Siddharth Malhotra

She has two dogs Fudge and Astro, and calls them the real celebs of the house

Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Ananya Panday

She has created Instagram accounts for her dogs, Diana and Panda and her love for them is palpable through the pictures she shares

Image- Diaries of Diana’s Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

She is an absolute animal lover and has multiple cats of different breeds

Image- Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez

