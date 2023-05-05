MAY 05, 2023

Heading 3

Actors With Toned Bods In Bollywood

Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Tiger Shroff feels the sun's warmth embrace him

Tiger Shroff

Source: Vidyut Jammwal Instagram

Vidyut Jammwal savors the freedom of being shirtless while feeling the breeze and the rush of endorphins as he trains his body

Vidyut Jammwal

Source: John Abraham Instagram

John Abraham is grateful for the strength and resilience of his body, and the ability to push it to its limits

John Abraham

Source: Salman Khan Instagram

Salman Khan’s body is a work of art that he is constantly molding and sculpting with discipline, determination, and hard work

Salman Khan

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

With sweat pouring down his body, Hrithik Roshan is reminded of the power and grace of physical exertion, and the sheer joy of feeling alive

Hrithik Roshan

Source:Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan’s shirtless body is a symbol of his commitment to health and fitness, a testament to the discipline and sacrifice that goes into it

Shah Rukh Khan

Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan feels the raw power and energy of his being, fully alive and fully present

Varun Dhawan

Video: Sonu Sood Instagram

Sonu Sood believes that fitness is a state of mind that speaks to his courage, confidence, and willingness to be vulnerable

Sonu Sood

Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer Singh reminds us of the beauty and complexity of the human form, and the infinite potential that lies within each of us

Ranveer Singh

Source: Aditya RoyKapoor Instagram

Shirtless and unapologetic – Life is too short to hide behind covers

Aditya Roy Kapoor

