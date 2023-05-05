MAY 05, 2023
Actors With Toned Bods In Bollywood
Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Tiger Shroff feels the sun's warmth embrace him
Tiger Shroff
Source: Vidyut Jammwal Instagram
Vidyut Jammwal savors the freedom of being shirtless while feeling the breeze and the rush of endorphins as he trains his body
Vidyut Jammwal
Source: John Abraham Instagram
John Abraham is grateful for the strength and resilience of his body, and the ability to push it to its limits
John Abraham
Source: Salman Khan Instagram
Salman Khan’s body is a work of art that he is constantly molding and sculpting with discipline, determination, and hard work
Salman Khan
Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
With sweat pouring down his body, Hrithik Roshan is reminded of the power and grace of physical exertion, and the sheer joy of feeling alive
Hrithik Roshan
Source:Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan’s shirtless body is a symbol of his commitment to health and fitness, a testament to the discipline and sacrifice that goes into it
Shah Rukh Khan
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan feels the raw power and energy of his being, fully alive and fully present
Varun Dhawan
Video: Sonu Sood Instagram
Sonu Sood believes that fitness is a state of mind that speaks to his courage, confidence, and willingness to be vulnerable
Sonu Sood
Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer Singh reminds us of the beauty and complexity of the human form, and the infinite potential that lies within each of us
Ranveer Singh
Source: Aditya RoyKapoor Instagram
Shirtless and unapologetic – Life is too short to hide behind covers
Aditya Roy Kapoor
