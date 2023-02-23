Heading 3
Actors you didn't know were K-pop idols
Vedangi Joshi
feb 23, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram
Cha Eun Woo
Cha Eun Woo is a member of the K-pop group ASTRO, best known for K-dramas like My ID is Gangnam Beauty, True Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung etc
Do Kyung Soo, also known by his stage name D.O. is a South Korean singer and actor, best known as a member of the boy group EXO
Do Kyung Soo
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
K-pop artists who covered BTS songs
Best looks of Kim Yoo Jung
Image Credit: GOT7
Park Jin Young, popularly known as Jinyoung is a singer-actor and a songwriter, he is a member of the K-pop boy band GOT7
Park Jin Young
Image Credit: FNC Entertainment
Rowoon is a member of SF9 and a well-known actor who has been part of K-dramas like Extraordinary You, Tomorrow and more
Rowoon
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
Ok Taecyeon is a rapper from the legendary K-pop group 2PM, he is known for his dynamic performance in the K-drama Vincenzo
Ok Taecyeon
Image Credit: Seo In-Guk’s Instagram
Seo In Guk
Seo In Guk is a solo artist, making his debut on the reality competition show Superstar K and made his acting breakthrough in Reply 1997
Another member of 2PM is a well-known actor too and has done K-dramas like The Red Sleeve, Rain or Shine, etc
Lee Junho
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
Image Credit: Kim Myung Soo’s Instagram
Kim Myung Soo
Kim Myung Soo, also known by his stage name L is also a talented actor and a member of the K-pop group INFINITE
Image Credit: Jung Jinyoung’s Instagram
Jung Jinyoung is a member of the K-pop group B1A4 and an actor who has been part of K-dramas like Police University, Love in the Moonlight, and more
Jung Jinyoung
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.