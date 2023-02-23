Heading 3

Actors you didn't know were K-pop idols

Vedangi Joshi

feb 23, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram

Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo is a member of the K-pop group ASTRO, best known for K-dramas like My ID is Gangnam Beauty, True Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung etc 

Do Kyung Soo, also known by his stage name D.O. is a South Korean singer and actor, best known as a member of the boy group EXO 

Do Kyung Soo 

Image Credit: SM Entertainment

 Image Credit: GOT7

Park Jin Young, popularly known as Jinyoung is a singer-actor and a songwriter, he is a member of the K-pop boy band GOT7 

Park Jin Young

Image Credit: FNC Entertainment 

Rowoon is a member of SF9 and a well-known actor who has been part of K-dramas like Extraordinary You, Tomorrow and more 

Rowoon 

 Image Credit: JYP Entertainment

Ok Taecyeon is a rapper from the legendary K-pop group 2PM, he is known for his dynamic performance in the K-drama Vincenzo

Ok Taecyeon 

 Image Credit: Seo In-Guk’s Instagram

Seo In Guk 

Seo In Guk is a solo artist, making his debut on the reality competition show Superstar K and made his acting breakthrough in Reply 1997 

Another member of 2PM is a well-known actor too and has done K-dramas like The Red Sleeve, Rain or Shine, etc

Lee Junho

Image Credit: JYP Entertainment

Image Credit: Kim Myung Soo’s Instagram

Kim Myung Soo 

Kim Myung Soo, also known by his stage name L is also a talented actor and a member of the K-pop group INFINITE

 Image Credit: Jung Jinyoung’s Instagram

Jung Jinyoung is a member of the K-pop group B1A4 and an actor who has been part of K-dramas like Police University, Love in the Moonlight, and more 

Jung Jinyoung 

