Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

september 02, 2023

Actress Nayanthara's must-watch films

The movie stars Dhanush, Nayanthara, Karthik Kumar, Saranya Mohan and is directed by Mithran Jawahar

Yaaradi Nee Mohini

Image: IMDB

The story is about Siddharth Abimanyu, an influential scientist who is involved in various illegal medical practices and Mithran, an IPS officer who decides to expose him

Thani Oruvan

Image: IMDB

The story is about a young girl who gets herself involved with the drug trafficking mafia in order to save her mother from terminal cancer

Kolamavu Kokila

Image: IMDB

The famous Tamil hit movie stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Jyotika and is directed by P Vasu

Chandramuki

Image: IMDB

The horror film is about a woman who takes on the challenge of watching a horror film alone in a theatre

Maya

Image: IMDB

The popular Tamil fillm stars Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara and Namitha

Billa

Image: IMDB

The story revolves around John and Regina who are forced to get married. However things take a turn when the couple suffers a sudden tragedy

Raja Rani

Image: IMDB

The film is about a software engineer who comes to India to serve the nation but a few corrupt officials and politicians try to stop him while he does good for the poor

Shivaji

Image: IMDB

The film is about Sanjay Ramaswamy, who suffers froim short term memory loss is on a quest to avenge his lover’s death

Ghajini

Image: IMDB

The 2017 movie is about a district collector in India who deals with water shortage problems in a village and comes to realise that the villagers are suffering a lot

Aramm

Image: IMDB

