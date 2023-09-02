Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
september 02, 2023
Actress Nayanthara's must-watch films
The movie stars Dhanush, Nayanthara, Karthik Kumar, Saranya Mohan and is directed by Mithran Jawahar
Yaaradi Nee Mohini
Image: IMDB
The story is about Siddharth Abimanyu, an influential scientist who is involved in various illegal medical practices and Mithran, an IPS officer who decides to expose him
Thani Oruvan
Image: IMDB
The story is about a young girl who gets herself involved with the drug trafficking mafia in order to save her mother from terminal cancer
Kolamavu Kokila
Image: IMDB
The famous Tamil hit movie stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Jyotika and is directed by P Vasu
Chandramuki
Image: IMDB
The horror film is about a woman who takes on the challenge of watching a horror film alone in a theatre
Maya
Image: IMDB
The popular Tamil fillm stars Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara and Namitha
Billa
Image: IMDB
The story revolves around John and Regina who are forced to get married. However things take a turn when the couple suffers a sudden tragedy
Raja Rani
Image: IMDB
The film is about a software engineer who comes to India to serve the nation but a few corrupt officials and politicians try to stop him while he does good for the poor
Shivaji
Image: IMDB
The film is about Sanjay Ramaswamy, who suffers froim short term memory loss is on a quest to avenge his lover’s death
Ghajini
Image: IMDB
The 2017 movie is about a district collector in India who deals with water shortage problems in a village and comes to realise that the villagers are suffering a lot
Aramm
Image: IMDB
