Image Credit: IU’s Instagram

IU 

IU is a popular and well-known actress and also a solo artist, she is a true star who has beauty and talent equally 

YoonA is a South Korean actress and singer, well known as a member of the girl group Girls’ Generation

YoonA

 Image Credit: SM Entertainment

 Image Credit: Bae Suzy’s Instagram

Bae Suzy is a talented actor, solo artist, model and a former member of the K-pop group Miss A

Bae Suzy 

Image Credit: SM Entertainment 

Joy is a member of Red Velvet and a well-known actress, best known for K-dramas like Tempted and Once Upon a Small Town 

Joy 

Image Credit: Krystal Jung’s Instagram

Krystal is a Korean-American singer and actress, she is a member of the SM Entertainment girl group f(x) 

Krystal Jung 

 Image Credit: Hyeri’s Instagram

Hyeri 

Hyeri is a South Korean actress, television personality, singer and a member of the K-pop band Girl’s Day, who is famous for her performance in Reply 1988

Jung Eunji is a singer, songwriter, actress, radio DJ, musical actress and voice actress, as well as a member of the girl band Apink 

Jung Eunji

 Image Credit: IST Entertainment 

 Image Credit: Kwon Nara’s Instagram

 Kwon Nara 

Kwon Nara is best known as one of the original members of the South Korean girl group Hello Venus, has been a part of K-Dramas like Itaewon Class and more

Image Credit: SM Entertainment 

Another member from Girls’ Generation is a well-known actress and has been a part of K-dramas like Private Lives and Time 

Seohyun 

