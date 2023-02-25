Heading 3
Actress you didn't know was a K-pop idol
Vedangi Joshi
feb 25, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: IU’s Instagram
IU
IU is a popular and well-known actress and also a solo artist, she is a true star who has beauty and talent equally
YoonA is a South Korean actress and singer, well known as a member of the girl group Girls’ Generation
YoonA
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
TWICE's Momo The Heavenly Princess
K-pop girl groups made on survival shows
Image Credit: Bae Suzy’s Instagram
Bae Suzy is a talented actor, solo artist, model and a former member of the K-pop group Miss A
Bae Suzy
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Joy is a member of Red Velvet and a well-known actress, best known for K-dramas like Tempted and Once Upon a Small Town
Joy
Image Credit: Krystal Jung’s Instagram
Krystal is a Korean-American singer and actress, she is a member of the SM Entertainment girl group f(x)
Krystal Jung
Image Credit: Hyeri’s Instagram
Hyeri
Hyeri is a South Korean actress, television personality, singer and a member of the K-pop band Girl’s Day, who is famous for her performance in Reply 1988
Jung Eunji is a singer, songwriter, actress, radio DJ, musical actress and voice actress, as well as a member of the girl band Apink
Jung Eunji
Image Credit: IST Entertainment
Image Credit: Kwon Nara’s Instagram
Kwon Nara
Kwon Nara is best known as one of the original members of the South Korean girl group Hello Venus, has been a part of K-Dramas like Itaewon Class and more
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Another member from Girls’ Generation is a well-known actress and has been a part of K-dramas like Private Lives and Time
Seohyun
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.