APRIL 16, 2023
Actresses and their engagement rings
Image- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
Saif made another extravagant materialistic gesture towards Kareena by gifting her a huge engagement ring that is set in platinum and has a 5-carat diamond, which is valued at an enormous amount of Rs.75 lakhs
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Deepika Padukone is frequently seen wearing a rectangular solitaire ring made of platinum. According to reports, the diamond is estimated to be priced upto ₹2.7 crores
Deepika Padukone
Priyanka's engagement ring features a cushion-cut diamond that is mounted on a platinum setting and has small baguette diamonds on the sides. The ring is said to be priced at approximately ₹2.1 crores, according to reports
Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Virat Kohli selected a unique diamond for his beloved that displays surprising features every time it is viewed from a different angle. It is evident that the cost of the diamond went beyond a crore
Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara Advani
Sidharth Malhotra, picked a 7-carat diamond that has an oval cut, and it is situated on a slim and smooth band and it is believed to be priced at over a crore, according to reports
Ranbir selected a hexagonal solitaire diamond and mounted it on a band that is encrusted with sparkling diamonds. The approximate cost of her wedding ring, as per reports, is between Rs 1.8-2 crores
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Katrina's wedding ring from Tiffany & Co. appears to be quite similar to Princess Diana's ring, especially the blue sapphire centrepiece. As per reports, Vicky Kaushal apparently spent around Rs 7.4 lakhs to purchase the ring
Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Sonam Kapoor's stunning pear-cut solitaire diamond ring was customised in Belgium and had a price tag of Rs 90 lakhs
Image- Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Raj Kundra presented her a 20-carat ring, which is estimated to be priced at ₹3 crores
Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
After her marriage in 2007, Aishwarya has been frequently seen wearing a 53-carat solitaire diamond ring, which was purchased at a high cost of ₹50 lakh
Image- Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram
Aishwarya Rai
