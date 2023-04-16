Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Entertainment

APRIL 16, 2023

Actresses and their engagement rings

Image- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

Saif made another extravagant materialistic gesture towards Kareena by gifting her a huge engagement ring that is set in platinum and has a 5-carat diamond, which is valued at an enormous amount of Rs.75 lakhs

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Deepika Padukone is frequently seen wearing a rectangular solitaire ring made of platinum. According to reports, the diamond is estimated to be priced upto ₹2.7 crores

Deepika Padukone

Priyanka's engagement ring features a cushion-cut diamond that is mounted on a platinum setting and has small baguette diamonds on the sides. The ring is said to be priced at approximately ₹2.1 crores, according to reports

Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Priyanka Chopra


Virat Kohli selected a unique diamond for his beloved that displays surprising features every time it is viewed from a different angle. It is evident that the cost of the diamond went beyond a crore

Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra, picked a 7-carat diamond that has an oval cut, and it is situated on a slim and smooth band and it is believed to be priced at over a crore, according to reports

Ranbir selected a hexagonal solitaire diamond and mounted it on a band that is encrusted with sparkling diamonds. The approximate cost of her wedding ring, as per reports, is between Rs 1.8-2 crores

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Katrina's wedding ring from Tiffany & Co. appears to be quite similar to Princess Diana's ring, especially the blue sapphire centrepiece. As per reports, Vicky Kaushal apparently spent around Rs 7.4 lakhs to purchase the ring

Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Sonam Kapoor's stunning pear-cut solitaire diamond ring was customised in Belgium and had a price tag of Rs 90 lakhs

Image- Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Raj Kundra presented her a 20-carat ring, which is estimated to be priced at ₹3 crores

Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

After her marriage in 2007, Aishwarya has been frequently seen wearing a 53-carat solitaire diamond ring, which was purchased at a high cost of ₹50 lakh

Image- Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram

Aishwarya Rai

