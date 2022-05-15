Entertainment
MAY 16, 2022
Actresses in co-ords sets
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt donned this all white co-ord set featuring a coat and a pair of flared trousers during Berlinale 2022, where her film Gangubai Kathiawadi was premiering
Ananya Panday
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday exuded diva vibes as she wore this green co-ord set featuring a blazer and a pair of matching shorts
Bhediya actress Kriti Sanon looks smashing as she dons this Ralph Lauren outfit with a brown top and a pair of high-waisted trousers in the similar hue
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon
Janhvi Kapoor is a sight to behold in this green co-ord set. She styled her bralette with a bodycon skirt as she shot the captivating video
Janhvi Kapoor
Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan is another actress who rocked a co-ordinating set featuring a crop-top and a skirt, like a pro
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani has been upping her style game and this violet pantsuit stands as proof of the same
Kiara Advani
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone looks like a boss babe in this outfit featuring a corset top and a pair of trousers
Deepika Padukone
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif looks drop-dead-gorgeous in this blingy outfit featuring a black bralette, a jacket with embellishments and matching trousers
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Take inspiration from Anushka Sharma for your next all-black outfit!
Anushka Sharma
Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram
The Heropanti 2 actress Tara Sutaria rocked this neon-green co-ord set featuring a baggy shirt and a pair of matching shorts
Tara Sutaria
