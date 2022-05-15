Entertainment

Priyakshi Sharma

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 16, 2022

Heading 3

Actresses in co-ords sets

|

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt donned this all white co-ord set featuring a coat and a pair of flared trousers during Berlinale 2022, where her film Gangubai Kathiawadi was premiering

Ananya Panday

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday exuded diva vibes as she wore this green co-ord set featuring a blazer and a pair of matching shorts

Bhediya actress Kriti Sanon looks smashing as she dons this Ralph Lauren outfit with a brown top and a pair of high-waisted trousers in the similar hue

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon

Janhvi Kapoor is a sight to behold in this green co-ord set. She styled her bralette with a bodycon skirt as she shot the captivating video

Janhvi Kapoor

Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is another actress who rocked a co-ordinating set featuring a crop-top and a skirt, like a pro

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani has been upping her style game and this violet pantsuit stands as proof of the same

Kiara Advani

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone looks like a boss babe in this outfit featuring a corset top and a pair of trousers

Deepika Padukone

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looks drop-dead-gorgeous in this blingy outfit featuring a black bralette, a jacket with embellishments and matching trousers

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Take inspiration from Anushka Sharma for your next all-black outfit!

Anushka Sharma

Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram

The Heropanti 2 actress Tara Sutaria rocked this neon-green co-ord set featuring a baggy shirt and a pair of matching shorts

Tara Sutaria

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Actresses styling crop tops

Click Here