Actresses debuted across Shah Rukh Khan

Anjali Sinha

SEPT 06, 2022

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

DP started her Bollywood career with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She is one of the top actresses today

Deepika Padukone

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She entered the film industry with YRF’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2008. After that, she worked in several super hit films

Anushka Sharma

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa made a promising debut in Abbas-Mustan’s thriller film ‘Baazigar’ which starred Shah Rukh and Kajol in 1993

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Preity Zinta Instagram

The dimpled Queen debuted in 1998 with Dil Se… co-starring SRK. After that, the duo worked in several hit movies together

Preity Zinta

Image: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Instagram

Suchitra made her breakthrough debut with Shah Rukh Khan in 1994 in the film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Image: Mahima Chaudhry Instagram

Mahima Chaudhry

Mahima entered the film industry in 1997 with Subhash Ghai’s film Pardes, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Sussane Khan Instagram

Gayatri made her Bollywood debut with him in Ashutosh Gowariker’s film Swades in 2004

Gayatri Oberoi

Image: Mahira Khan Instagram

In 2017, Mahira stunned the audience with her amazing chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan in her debut film Raees

Mahira Khan

Image: Hrishitaa Bhatt Instagram

She entered the industry with the 2001 film Asoka and won everyone’s hearts with her performance

Hrishitaa Bhatt

Image: Waluscha De Sousa Instagram

She made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2016 film Fan. Sousa was in a supporting role in the film

Waluscha De Sousa

