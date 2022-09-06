Heading 3
Actresses debuted across Shah Rukh Khan
Anjali Sinha
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
DP started her Bollywood career with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She is one of the top actresses today
Deepika Padukone
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She entered the film industry with YRF’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2008. After that, she worked in several super hit films
Anushka Sharma
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa made a promising debut in Abbas-Mustan’s thriller film ‘Baazigar’ which starred Shah Rukh and Kajol in 1993
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Preity Zinta Instagram
The dimpled Queen debuted in 1998 with Dil Se… co-starring SRK. After that, the duo worked in several hit movies together
Preity Zinta
Image: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Instagram
Suchitra made her breakthrough debut with Shah Rukh Khan in 1994 in the film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi
Image: Mahima Chaudhry Instagram
Mahima Chaudhry
Mahima entered the film industry in 1997 with Subhash Ghai’s film Pardes, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Sussane Khan Instagram
Gayatri made her Bollywood debut with him in Ashutosh Gowariker’s film Swades in 2004
Gayatri Oberoi
Image: Mahira Khan Instagram
In 2017, Mahira stunned the audience with her amazing chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan in her debut film Raees
Mahira Khan
Image: Hrishitaa Bhatt Instagram
She entered the industry with the 2001 film Asoka and won everyone’s hearts with her performance
Hrishitaa Bhatt
Image: Waluscha De Sousa Instagram
She made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2016 film Fan. Sousa was in a supporting role in the film
Waluscha De Sousa
