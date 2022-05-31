Heading 3
Actresses launched by Salman Khan
Anjali Sinha
Image: Sneha Ullal Instagram
Salman Khan launched her in his 2006 film Lucky: No Time For Love. Though the film did not do wonders at Box Office, Sneha came into the limelight
Sneha Ullal
Image: Saiee Manjrekar Instagram
Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee was launched by Khan with the 2019 flick Dabangg 3. It was a massive hit
Saiee Manjrekar
Image: Zareen Khan Instagram
She made her debut with Salman in the 2010 release Veer. The similarities between Zareen and Katrina Kaif’s looks created a lot of buzz
Zareen Khan
Image: Daisy Shah Instagram
Salman introduced her in 2014 as a lead in the film Jai Ho. She later worked with him in Race 3 as well
Daisy Shah
Image: Bhumika Chawla Instagram
She was a known name in South before Salman launched her in the romantic drama film 'Tere Naam' in 2003
Bhumika Chawla
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Salman launched Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya along with Sooraj Pancholi in the 2015 movie Hero
Athiya Shetty
Image: Hazel Keech Instagram
Hazel was introduced by Khan in the popular film Bodyguard in 2011
Hazel Keech
Image: Warina Hussain Instagram
She made her debut with Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the 2018 flick Loveyatri. The film was produced by Salman Khan
Warina Hussain
Image: Pranutan Bahl Instagram
Khan launched her in the 2019 film Notebook. The movie was produced by the superstar
Pranutan Bahl
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Although Katrina made her debut with the 2003 release Boom, she got the recognition after Khan relaunched her with Maine Pyar Kyu Kiya in 2005
Katrina Kaif
