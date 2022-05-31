Heading 3

Actresses launched by Salman Khan

Anjali Sinha

MAY 31, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sneha Ullal Instagram

Salman Khan launched her in his 2006 film Lucky: No Time For Love. Though the film did not do wonders at Box Office, Sneha came into the limelight

Sneha Ullal

Image: Saiee Manjrekar Instagram

Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee was launched by Khan with the 2019 flick Dabangg 3. It was a massive hit

Saiee Manjrekar

Image: Zareen Khan Instagram

She made her debut with Salman in the 2010 release Veer. The similarities between Zareen and Katrina Kaif’s looks created a lot of buzz

Zareen Khan

Image: Daisy Shah Instagram

Salman introduced her in 2014 as a lead in the film Jai Ho. She later worked with him in Race 3 as well

Daisy Shah

Image: Bhumika Chawla Instagram

She was a known name in South before Salman launched her in the romantic drama film 'Tere Naam' in 2003

Bhumika Chawla

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Salman launched Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya along with Sooraj Pancholi in the 2015 movie Hero

Athiya Shetty

Image: Hazel Keech Instagram

Hazel was introduced by Khan in the popular film Bodyguard in 2011

Hazel Keech

Image: Warina Hussain Instagram

She made her debut with Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the 2018 flick Loveyatri. The film was produced by Salman Khan

Warina Hussain

Image: Pranutan Bahl Instagram

Khan launched her in the 2019 film Notebook. The movie was produced by the superstar

Pranutan Bahl

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Although Katrina made her debut with the 2003 release Boom, she got the recognition after Khan relaunched her with Maine Pyar Kyu Kiya in 2005

Katrina Kaif

