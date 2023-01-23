Heading 3
Actresses love affair with cricketers
Entertainment
Hardika
Gupta
JAN 23, 2023
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka married the most eligible bachelor and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017
Anushka Sharma
Source: KL Rahul instagram
Currently, Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding rumours are doing rounds on social media
Athiya Shetty
Source: Neena Gupta/Masaba Gupta Instagram
Neena Gupta was in a relationship with Vivian Richards and has a daughter 'Masaba' together
Neena Gupta
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is rumored to be dating cricketer Shubman Gill
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Natasha Stankovic Instagram
TV actress Natasa Stankovic married Hardik Pandya in an intimate ceremony
Natasa Stankovic
Source: Geeta Basra Instagram
Geeta Basra got married to Harbhajan Singh in 2015
Geeta Basra
Source: Hazel Keech Instagram
Actress Hazel Keech is married to cricketer Yuvraj Singh
Hazel Keech
Source: Sushmita Sen Instagram/ Wasim Akram Instagram
Sushmita was linked to Pakistan's fast bowler Wasim Akram
Sushmita Sen
Source: Sangeeta Bijlani Instagram and Mohammad Azharuddin
Sangeeta Bijlani
Sangeeta Bijlani married Mohammad Azharuddin and later got divorced
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram/ Ravi Shashtri Instagram
Amrita Singh was once in a relationship with Ravi Shastri
Amrita Singh
