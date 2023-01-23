Heading 3

Actresses love affair with cricketers

Entertainment

Hardika
Gupta

JAN 23, 2023

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka married the most eligible bachelor and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017

Anushka Sharma

Source: KL Rahul instagram

Currently, Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding rumours are doing rounds on social media

Athiya Shetty

Source: Neena Gupta/Masaba Gupta Instagram 

Neena Gupta was in a relationship with Vivian Richards and has a daughter 'Masaba' together

Neena Gupta

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is rumored to be dating cricketer Shubman Gill

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Natasha Stankovic Instagram

TV actress Natasa Stankovic married Hardik Pandya in an intimate ceremony

  Natasa Stankovic

Source: Geeta Basra Instagram

Geeta Basra got married to Harbhajan Singh in 2015

Geeta Basra

Source: Hazel Keech Instagram

Actress Hazel Keech is married to cricketer Yuvraj Singh

Hazel Keech

Source: Sushmita Sen Instagram/ Wasim Akram Instagram

Sushmita was linked to Pakistan's fast bowler Wasim Akram

   Sushmita Sen

Source: Sangeeta Bijlani Instagram and Mohammad Azharuddin 

   Sangeeta Bijlani

 Sangeeta Bijlani married Mohammad Azharuddin and later got divorced

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram/ Ravi Shashtri Instagram

Amrita Singh was once in a relationship with Ravi Shastri

Amrita Singh

