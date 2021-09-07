Stars Prabhas will romance in films

Post the Bahubali series, the popularity of Prabhas has grown in many folds. He was named the most eligible bachelor in India

He was last seen in Saaho with Shraddha Kapoor and now will be seen in many big budget films opposite famous actresses

Prabhas will romance the gorgeous Deepika Padukone in the movie Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan

Project K is set to be a sci-fi thriller and is the most anticipated project in the Indian film industry

In another mega budget pan-Indian film directed by Om Raut, titled Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen opposite Kriti Sanon

Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana and Kriti will play the role of Sita. Saif Ali Khan and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh will also be seen in the film

Prabhas is also set to romance Shruti Haasan in the movie Salaar directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel

Reportedly, Salaar will be carried out with a huge budget of Rs.150 crore with high tension action

Pooja Hegde is set to play Prabhas’ love interest in the movie Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar

The poster of the movie has already gone viral and fans are awaiting the movie’s release. Prabhas will be seen in a romantic genre after several years

