MAY 13, 2022

Actresses styling crop tops

Deepika Padukone

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone keeps her airport OOTD basic yet classy in a white crop top and blue denim pants

Anushka Sharma

Image: Pinkvilla

Anushka Sharma nails winter fashion in this yellow ribbed crop sweater that she styled with a pair of ripped denim pants

Alia Bhatt looks adorable in this one-shoulder pink crop top and baggy blue denims look

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

You can also don a breezy crop top to the gym and amp up your athleisure wear, just like the Mimi actress

Kriti Sanon

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara Advani

Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani looks stunning in this satin white co-ord set featuring a crop top and a skirt

Image: Pinkvilla

Ananya keeps it effortlessly stylish in a black crop top and a pair of yellow pants

Ananya Panday

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is a sight for sore eyes as she styles this light blue tube top with a pair of white wide-legged trousers

Janhvi Kapoor

Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Kedarnath actress aced the off-duty look with a neon green crop top and denim pants

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor wore this pretty blue crop top during her beach holiday to the Maldives

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looks adorable as she adorns a polka-dotted crop top with a knot detailing in the front. She paired it with a yellow mini skirt

Katrina Kaif

