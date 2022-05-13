Entertainment
Priyakshi Sharma
MAY 13, 2022
Actresses styling crop tops
Deepika Padukone
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone keeps her airport OOTD basic yet classy in a white crop top and blue denim pants
Anushka Sharma
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma nails winter fashion in this yellow ribbed crop sweater that she styled with a pair of ripped denim pants
Alia Bhatt looks adorable in this one-shoulder pink crop top and baggy blue denims look
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
You can also don a breezy crop top to the gym and amp up your athleisure wear, just like the Mimi actress
Kriti Sanon
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara Advani
Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani looks stunning in this satin white co-ord set featuring a crop top and a skirt
Image: Pinkvilla
Ananya keeps it effortlessly stylish in a black crop top and a pair of yellow pants
Ananya Panday
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor is a sight for sore eyes as she styles this light blue tube top with a pair of white wide-legged trousers
Janhvi Kapoor
Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Kedarnath actress aced the off-duty look with a neon green crop top and denim pants
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor wore this pretty blue crop top during her beach holiday to the Maldives
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looks adorable as she adorns a polka-dotted crop top with a knot detailing in the front. She paired it with a yellow mini skirt
Katrina Kaif
