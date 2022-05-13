Entertainment
Prerna Verma
MAY 13, 2022
Actresses & their stylish airport bags
|
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s formal tote
Image: Pinkvilla
Kareena know how to slay and there is no denying this fact. Matching her outfit she carried a black formal tote bag for a classy look
Janhvi Kapoor’s tiny bag
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular Gen Z actresses and her handbag absolutely defines the latest trend. Isn’t that tiny handbag stylish and comfortable to carry?
Ananya Panday is often spotted with this tote bag whenever she travels by air. Guess it is her travel buddy
Image: Pinkvilla
Ananya Panday’s stylish tote bag
Sara often keeps her airport look traditional. This time to match her light blue salwar suit, she carried a unicorn clutch in her hand
Sara Ali Khan’s unicorn clutch
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone’s animal-print sling
Deepika Padukone looked chic as she carried a neon green animal print sling bag during one of her airport visits
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia’s handbag was too cute. The yellow-coloured duffle bag had a nice message on it as well
Alia Bhatt’s duffle bag
Image: Pinkvilla
Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista and there is no denying it. Look at her simple yet stylish tote bag
Sonam Kapoor’s smart tote
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara Advani never fails to make heads turn with her airport appearances and her handbags too are quite funky
Kiara Advani’s denim bag
Image: Pinkvilla
Neha Dhupia often chooses comfort over style and she never goes wrong with it. Look at her sporty backpack that looks absolutely perfect for an airport look
Neha Dhupia’s sporty backpack
Image: Pinkvilla
Take cues from Yami Gautam’s snazzy sling bag for your next airport look
Yami Gautam’s trendy sling bag
