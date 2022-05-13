Entertainment

Prerna Verma

MAY 13, 2022

Actresses & their stylish airport bags

|

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s formal tote

Image: Pinkvilla

Kareena know how to slay and there is no denying this fact. Matching her outfit she carried a black formal tote bag for a classy look

Janhvi Kapoor’s tiny bag

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular Gen Z actresses and her handbag absolutely defines the latest trend. Isn’t that tiny handbag stylish and comfortable to carry?

Ananya Panday is often spotted with this tote bag whenever she travels by air. Guess it is her travel buddy

Image: Pinkvilla

Ananya Panday’s stylish tote bag

Sara often keeps her airport look traditional. This time to match her light blue salwar suit, she carried a unicorn clutch in her hand

Sara Ali Khan’s unicorn clutch

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone’s animal-print sling

Deepika Padukone looked chic as she carried a neon green animal print sling bag during one of her airport visits

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia’s handbag was too cute. The yellow-coloured duffle bag had a nice message on it as well

Alia Bhatt’s duffle bag

Image: Pinkvilla

Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista and there is no denying it. Look at her simple yet stylish tote bag

Sonam Kapoor’s smart tote

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara Advani never fails to make heads turn with her airport appearances and her handbags too are quite funky

Kiara Advani’s denim bag

Image: Pinkvilla 

Neha Dhupia often chooses comfort over style and she never goes wrong with it. Look at her sporty backpack that looks absolutely perfect for an airport look

Neha Dhupia’s sporty backpack

Image: Pinkvilla

Take cues from Yami Gautam’s snazzy sling bag for your next airport look

Yami Gautam’s trendy sling bag

