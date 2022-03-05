Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 05, 2022

Actresses who faced online backlash

Heading 3

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra received backlash for exposing her legs in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actress responded by sharing another photo of herself flaunting her legs with the caption, "Legs for days.... #itsthegenes”

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Anushka's appearance at the stadium to cheer for her beau, Virat Kohli, at the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup sparked outrage among fans, who criticised her for Kohli's poor performance

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Deepika Padukone faced death threats following a massive backlash from Hindu right-wing and caste groups against her role in the 2018 release, Padmaavat

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Ananya Panday once stated that she had to struggle to make a name for herself in the industry. The word "struggle" in her statement caused an uproar on social media, with many calling her a product of nepotism

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday

Sara pranked her spot girl by pushing her into the swimming pool. Several netizens mocked her and said her behaviour was inappropriate

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Vaani shared a picture of herself on social media wearing a top with Lord Ram's name printed on it. A lawsuit was filed against the actor for allegedly infringing on religious beliefs. She was later summoned to give a statement

Vaani Kapoor

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor revealed her daily routine in London while speaking to a national daily and stated that she enjoys her freedom there

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

She added, she cooks her own food, cleans her own space and shops for her own groceries, for which she has received a lot of trolling. Comments mention, she could have done household chores in India as well and no one had compelled her not to

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez made headlines for her suspected involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is accused in the Rs. 200 crore extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

When her intimate photo of herself flaunting her love bite on her neck went viral, she was subjected to a barrage of trolling

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Lady Gaga’s most striking looks so far

Click Here