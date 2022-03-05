Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 05, 2022
Actresses who faced online backlash
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra received backlash for exposing her legs in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actress responded by sharing another photo of herself flaunting her legs with the caption, "Legs for days.... #itsthegenes”
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Anushka's appearance at the stadium to cheer for her beau, Virat Kohli, at the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup sparked outrage among fans, who criticised her for Kohli's poor performance
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Deepika Padukone faced death threats following a massive backlash from Hindu right-wing and caste groups against her role in the 2018 release, Padmaavat
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Ananya Panday once stated that she had to struggle to make a name for herself in the industry. The word "struggle" in her statement caused an uproar on social media, with many calling her a product of nepotism
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
Sara pranked her spot girl by pushing her into the swimming pool. Several netizens mocked her and said her behaviour was inappropriate
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Vaani shared a picture of herself on social media wearing a top with Lord Ram's name printed on it. A lawsuit was filed against the actor for allegedly infringing on religious beliefs. She was later summoned to give a statement
Vaani Kapoor
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor revealed her daily routine in London while speaking to a national daily and stated that she enjoys her freedom there
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
She added, she cooks her own food, cleans her own space and shops for her own groceries, for which she has received a lot of trolling. Comments mention, she could have done household chores in India as well and no one had compelled her not to
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez made headlines for her suspected involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is accused in the Rs. 200 crore extortion case
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
When her intimate photo of herself flaunting her love bite on her neck went viral, she was subjected to a barrage of trolling
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
