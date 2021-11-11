Nov 11, 2021

Actresses who have played pregnant women

Author: Akshat Sundrani

In the 2018 film Badhaai Ho, she portrayed a middle-class homemaker who becomes pregnant. The film received rave reviews at the box office

source- Neena Gupta Instagram

Neena Gupta

In Laxman Utekar's film Mimi, the actress portrayed a surrogate mother. She was praised for her outstanding performance

Kriti Sanon

source- Kriti Sanon Instagram

In Rajkumar Hirani's film 3 Idiots, Mona Singh played Kareena Kapoor's sister. She played a pregnant lady, and she drew attention to her role

Mona Singh

source- Mona Singh Instagram

In the 2012 film Kahaani, the actress played a pregnant lady. Her pregnancy was revealed to be a deception towards the film's end

Vidya Balan

source- Vidya Balan Instagram

The dimple girl of Bollywood has portrayed a pregnant woman three times. First in Kya Kehna, then in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, and last in Salaam Namaste

Preity Zinta

source- Preity Zinta Instagram

In the film Lalu Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana, the actress played a woman who becomes pregnant accidentally. The film was met with unfavourable reviews

Akshara Haasan

source- Akshara Haasan Instagram

In the comedy-drama Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor portrayed a pregnant woman, and she aced the role

Kareena Kapoor Khan

source- Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

In the film Good Newwz, the actress also starred with Kareena Kapoor Khan. She also played a pregnant woman in the film, and it was a box office success

Kiara Advani

source- Kiara Advani Instagram

