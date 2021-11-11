Nov 11, 2021
ENTERTAINMENT
Actresses who have played pregnant women
Author: Akshat Sundrani
In the 2018 film Badhaai Ho, she portrayed a middle-class homemaker who becomes pregnant. The film received rave reviews at the box officesource- Neena Gupta Instagram
Neena Gupta
In Laxman Utekar's film Mimi, the actress portrayed a surrogate mother. She was praised for her outstanding performance
Kriti Sanonsource- Kriti Sanon Instagram
In Rajkumar Hirani's film 3 Idiots, Mona Singh played Kareena Kapoor's sister. She played a pregnant lady, and she drew attention to her role
Mona Singhsource- Mona Singh Instagram
In the 2012 film Kahaani, the actress played a pregnant lady. Her pregnancy was revealed to be a deception towards the film's end
Vidya Balansource- Vidya Balan Instagram
The dimple girl of Bollywood has portrayed a pregnant woman three times. First in Kya Kehna, then in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, and last in Salaam Namaste
Preity Zintasource- Preity Zinta Instagram
In the film Lalu Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana, the actress played a woman who becomes pregnant accidentally. The film was met with unfavourable reviews
Akshara Haasansource- Akshara Haasan Instagram
In the comedy-drama Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor portrayed a pregnant woman, and she aced the role
Kareena Kapoor Khansource- Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
In the film Good Newwz, the actress also starred with Kareena Kapoor Khan. She also played a pregnant woman in the film, and it was a box office success
Kiara Advanisource- Kiara Advani Instagram
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Rajkummar Rao & Patralekha's cute clicks