APRIL 02, 2023

Actresses who love action movies
The action genre of bollywood is traditionally known for its male actors but in the last few years the tide has changed and many heroines have delivered action-packed blockbusters
Action movies
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She has acted in movies like Sultan and NH10 and proved that she can be a leading action lady too
Anushka Sharma
Katrina has worked in countless action films where she delivers equal parts glamour and action
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Apart from horror films, actress and model Bipasha Basu is known for her stint in her action movies like Dhoom 2 and Race
Source: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha Basu
Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
From Bollywood to Hollywood, DP has won our hearts in movies like Pathaan and XXX: Return of Xander Cage
Sonakshi Sinha has worked in multiple women-centric films. She doesn’t shy away from the action genre either
Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha
She delivered a thrilling entertainer last year named Code Name: Tiranga
Source: Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Aishwarya has delivered her best performances in movies like Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, and PS-1
Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Aishwarya Rai
She is widely known for her set of action films. She has played action oriented roles in movies like Don, Baywatch, and Ra.one
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
She has acted in blockbuster action movies like Baby, Naam Shabana and Saand ki Aankh
Source: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Taapsee Pannu
