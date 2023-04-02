APRIL 02, 2023

Heading 3

Actresses who love action movies 

The action genre of bollywood is traditionally known for its male actors but in the last few years the tide has changed and many heroines have delivered action-packed blockbusters

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She has acted in movies like Sultan and NH10 and proved that she can be a leading action lady too

Anushka Sharma

Katrina has worked in countless action films where she delivers equal parts glamour and action

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Apart from horror films, actress and model Bipasha Basu is known for her stint in her action movies like Dhoom 2 and Race

Source: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha Basu

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone

From Bollywood to Hollywood, DP has won our hearts in movies like Pathaan and XXX: Return of Xander Cage

Sonakshi Sinha has worked in multiple women-centric films. She doesn’t shy away from the action genre either

Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha

She delivered a thrilling entertainer last year named Code Name: Tiranga

Source: Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra

Aishwarya has delivered her best performances in movies like Dhoom 2,  Jodhaa Akbar, and PS-1

Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Aishwarya Rai

She is widely known for her set of action films. She has played action oriented roles in movies like Don, Baywatch, and Ra.one

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

She has acted in blockbuster action movies like Baby, Naam Shabana and Saand ki Aankh

Source: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Taapsee Pannu

