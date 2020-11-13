Actresses who made
acting debut in South

November 13,2020

Deepika Padukone made her acting debut with the 2006 Kannada film

She shared screen space with Upendra Rao in the same

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is now a global star made her acting debut with the Tamil film "Thamizhan"

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film

Kriti Sanon is one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood

She made her acting debut in the Telugu film "1: Nenokkadine" opposite Mahesh Babu

Disha Patani has successfully carved a niche for herself in Bollywood

She made her acting debut with the Telugu film "Loafer" in 2015 opposite Varun Tej

Taapsee Pannu made her debut with K. Raghavendra Rao's Jhummandi Naadam

