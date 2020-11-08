Bollywood
stars who
married
Cricketers

November 08, 2020

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples

The duo first met for an advertisement shoot and Virat said he was nervous when they first met

After dating for 4 years, the two got hitched secretly in Italy in 2017

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya surely had an eventful 2020

They got married and welcomed their son Agastya this year

Actress Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh got married in 2015

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh got married in a private affair in Chandigarh in 2016

Sharmila Tagore and late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi married on December 27th, 1969

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan got married in 2017

They are reportedly expecting their first child

