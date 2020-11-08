Bollywood November 08, 2020
stars who
married
Cricketers
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples
The duo first met for an advertisement shoot and Virat said he was nervous when they first met
After dating for 4 years, the two got hitched secretly in Italy in 2017
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya surely had an eventful 2020
They got married and welcomed their son Agastya this year
Actress Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh got married in 2015
Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh got married in a private affair in Chandigarh in 2016
Sharmila Tagore and late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi married on December 27th, 1969
Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan got married in 2017
They are reportedly expecting their first child
