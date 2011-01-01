Actresses who played

Heading 3

Marilyn Monroe

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams starred as Marilyn Monroe in My Week with Marilyn and her critically acclaimed performance also won her Academy Award and BAFTA nominations

Madonna

Madonna channelled Marilyn Monroe in the classic music video for her 1984 hit Material Girl, which was a homage to the actress' Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend

Catherine Hicks

Catherine Hicks, the Seventh Heaven star played an older version of Marilyn in Marilyn: The Untold Story in the 1980 TV movie

Ana de Armas is the latest actress to play Monroe, in an updated version of Joyce Carol Oates' fictionalized biography Blonde

Ana de Armas

Kelli Garner

Kelli Garner essayed the role of Monroe in the 2015 miniseries titled The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe which also starred Susan Sarandon

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman stepped into the shoes of Marilyn Monroe for NBC’s Smash and called it a magical journey to play the Hollywood legend

Blake Lively

In the 100th episode of Gossip Girl, Blake Lively's Serena van der Woodsen imagined herself as Marilyn Monroe and the actress got a chance to briefly play the legend

Charlotte Sullivan

Charlotte Sullivan starred as Marilyn Monroe in the 2011 TV series, The Kennedys which revolved around the famous political family

Poppy Montgomery

Poppy Montgomery starred in this fictionalized biopic based on Joyce Carol Oates' novel Blonde which was released on CBS

Barbara Niven

Barbara Niven starred as Marilyn Monroe in The Rat Pack starring Ray Liotta as Frank Sinatra, Joe Montegna as Dean Martin

