Actresses who played

Marilyn Monroe
Image: Getty Images
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams starred as Marilyn Monroe in My Week with Marilyn and her critically acclaimed performance also won her Academy Award and BAFTA nominations
Image: Getty Images
Madonna
Madonna channelled Marilyn Monroe in the classic music video for her 1984 hit Material Girl, which was a homage to the actress' Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend
Image: Getty Images
Catherine Hicks
Catherine Hicks, the Seventh Heaven star played an older version of Marilyn in Marilyn: The Untold Story in the 1980 TV movie
Image: Getty Images
Ana de Armas is the latest actress to play Monroe, in an updated version of Joyce Carol Oates' fictionalized biography Blonde
Ana de Armas
Getty Images
Kelli Garner
Kelli Garner essayed the role of Monroe in the 2015 miniseries titled The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe which also starred Susan Sarandon
Image: Getty Images
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman stepped into the shoes of Marilyn Monroe for NBC’s Smash and called it a magical journey to play the Hollywood legend
Image: Getty Images
Blake Lively
In the 100th episode of Gossip Girl, Blake Lively's Serena van der Woodsen imagined herself as Marilyn Monroe and the actress got a chance to briefly play the legend
Image: Getty Images
Charlotte Sullivan
Charlotte Sullivan starred as Marilyn Monroe in the 2011 TV series, The Kennedys which revolved around the famous political family
Image: Getty Images
Poppy Montgomery
Poppy Montgomery starred in this fictionalized biopic based on Joyce Carol Oates' novel Blonde which was released on CBS
Image: Getty Images
Barbara Niven
Barbara Niven starred as Marilyn Monroe in The Rat Pack starring Ray Liotta as Frank Sinatra, Joe Montegna as Dean Martin
