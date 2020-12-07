Actresses who
worked
during
pregnancies

December 07, 2020

Surveen Chawla is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry

The actress was pregnant while filming season two of Sacred Games

Nandita Das was five months pregnant while shooting the film 'I Am'

Jaya Bachchan is one of the versatile actresses of Bollywood

She was pregnant while shooting for the iconic movie Sholay

Kajol has done many films and proved her versatility as an actor

She was pregnant while shooting for 'We Are Family.'

Late actress Sridevi was pregnant while shooting for Judaai

Juhi Chawla was apparently seven months pregnant while shooting for Jhankaar Beats

