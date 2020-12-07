Actresses who December 07, 2020
worked
during
pregnancies
Surveen Chawla is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry
The actress was pregnant while filming season two of Sacred Games
Nandita Das was five months pregnant while shooting the film 'I Am'
Jaya Bachchan is one of the versatile actresses of Bollywood
She was pregnant while shooting for the iconic movie Sholay
Kajol has done many films and proved her versatility as an actor
She was pregnant while shooting for 'We Are Family.'
Late actress Sridevi was pregnant while shooting for Judaai
Juhi Chawla was apparently seven months pregnant while shooting for Jhankaar Beats
