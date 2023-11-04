Heading 3

november 04, 2023

Actresses with cooking skills

She is not only a renowned actress but a great cook and she also run her own cooking YouTube channel. She also wrote a book on healthy living and cooking

Shilpa Shetty

Image source- theshilpashetty

The actress is known for her love for cooking and food. She has also appeared in various cooking shows

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image source- kareenakapoorkhan

The dancer and actress is a fantastic cook and often shares her culinary skills on social media

Madhuri Dixit

Image source- madhuridixitnene

One of the fit actresses in industry, Malaika is passionate about cooking and often shares her cooking adventures on social media 

Malaika Arora

Image source- malaikaaroraofficial

The actress loves to cook different types of dishes and often share them on her social media handle

Deepika Padukone

Image source- deepikapadukone

The actress loves to cook for her family and is known for preparing the best Mangalorean cuisine

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image source- aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

The actress is known for her best acting and cooking skills. She learned cooking at a very young age

Kangana Ranaut

Image source- kanganaranaut

The actress is seen revealing her secret recipes many times and often doesn’t add sugar in her dishes

Alia Bhatt

Image source- aliaabhatt

The actress is a foodie and loves to make new dishes at home

Karishma Kapoor

Image: IMDb 

The actress is known for her vegetarian and vegan dishes and often shares her recipes on social media

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Image source- sonamkapoor

