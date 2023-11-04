Heading 3
november 04, 2023
Actresses with cooking skills
She is not only a renowned actress but a great cook and she also run her own cooking YouTube channel. She also wrote a book on healthy living and cooking
Shilpa Shetty
Image source- theshilpashetty
The actress is known for her love for cooking and food. She has also appeared in various cooking shows
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image source- kareenakapoorkhan
The dancer and actress is a fantastic cook and often shares her culinary skills on social media
Madhuri Dixit
Image source- madhuridixitnene
One of the fit actresses in industry, Malaika is passionate about cooking and often shares her cooking adventures on social media
Malaika Arora
Image source- malaikaaroraofficial
The actress loves to cook different types of dishes and often share them on her social media handle
Deepika Padukone
Image source- deepikapadukone
The actress loves to cook for her family and is known for preparing the best Mangalorean cuisine
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image source- aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
The actress is known for her best acting and cooking skills. She learned cooking at a very young age
Kangana Ranaut
Image source- kanganaranaut
The actress is seen revealing her secret recipes many times and often doesn’t add sugar in her dishes
Alia Bhatt
Image source- aliaabhatt
The actress is a foodie and loves to make new dishes at home
Karishma Kapoor
Image: IMDb
The actress is known for her vegetarian and vegan dishes and often shares her recipes on social media
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Image source- sonamkapoor
