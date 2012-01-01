Heading 3

Adam Levine-Behati

Prinsloo: Love Story

Dating

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo began dating in June 2012 after the singer broke up with another Victoria's Secret model, Anne Vyalitsyna

Making It Official

The couple confirmed their romance with a red carpet debut in October 2012 as the duo attended the GQ Gentlemen’s Ball in New York City

Surprise Split

The couple shocked everyone when they briefly broke up in 2013 after making the headlines for their romance a year before

Adam and Behati soon got back together after parting ways for a bit and it was reported that the Maroon 5 singer realised he was in love with her

Reunion

Best Person

In 2014, Adam Levine spoke candidly about his relationship with Prinsloo and said, "She makes me the best person I can be."

Wedding

Adam and Behati tied in the knot in July 2014 in Mexico, one year after getting engaged. The ceremony was officiated by his friend Jonah Hill

First Baby

In March 2016, it was revealed that Adam and Behati were expecting their first baby. The couple named their daughter, Dusty Rose

Second Daughter

Two years after Dusty Rose was born, Levine and Prinsloo became parents for the second time as they welcomed daughter Gio Grace in 2018

Dad Duties

Behati opened up about Adam being a hands-on dad and told US Weekly, "He loves one-on-one time with them, so he takes Dusty to coffee every morning."

Perfect Family

Adam dropped a sweet photo with his wife and two daughters in April 2021 where the couple posed for a cute family click by twinning in tie-dye dresses

