Adam Levine Cheating Drama:

All we know

Surabhi Redkar

SEPT 25, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sumner Stroh Instagram

Sumner Stroh

On September 19, Stroh claimed in a TikTok video that Levine "manipulated" her into a year-long relationship and that he wanted to name his baby after her

Image: Getty Images

Screenshots

Sumner Stroh released screenshots of messages showcasing Adam Levine allegedly asking her about naming his baby after her. The message said, "You OK with that? Dead serious"

Image: Getty Images

Adam's Statement

After the accusations, Adam shared a statement that said, "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life"

Image: Getty Images

On his family, Adam said, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake"

Family

Image: Sumner Stroh Instagram

Apology to Prinsloo Behati

Sumner Stroh apologised to Prinsloo Behati in a TikTok video and said, “I fully realize I’m not the victim in this. It’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so, so sorry"

Image: Getty Images

Other Women

After Stroh, more women came forward claiming that Levine had exchanged "flirty" messages with them online

Image: Getty Images

Behati's Reaction

As reported by People, Behati is reportedly "very upset" amid her husband Adam Levine's cheating allegations

Image: Getty Images

Levine's Yoga Instructor

Adam Levine's former Yoga instructor was one of the women who came forward and claimed he once told her via text, “I want to spend the day with you naked"

Image: Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Model Emily Ratajkowski reacted to the ongoing drama with a TikTok video where she said, ""If you’re one in a relationship, you are the one who’s obligated to be loyal "

Image: Getty Images

More Reactions

Chrishell Stause also reacted to Adam Levine's statement and said, "Don't speak for her. You've done enough"

