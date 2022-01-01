Adam Levine Cheating Drama:
All we know
SEPT 25, 2022
Sumner Stroh
On September 19, Stroh claimed in a TikTok video that Levine "manipulated" her into a year-long relationship and that he wanted to name his baby after her
Screenshots
Sumner Stroh released screenshots of messages showcasing Adam Levine allegedly asking her about naming his baby after her. The message said, "You OK with that? Dead serious"
Adam's Statement
After the accusations, Adam shared a statement that said, "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life"
On his family, Adam said, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake"
Family
Apology to Prinsloo Behati
Sumner Stroh apologised to Prinsloo Behati in a TikTok video and said, “I fully realize I’m not the victim in this. It’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so, so sorry"
Other Women
After Stroh, more women came forward claiming that Levine had exchanged "flirty" messages with them online
Behati's Reaction
As reported by People, Behati is reportedly "very upset" amid her husband Adam Levine's cheating allegations
Levine's Yoga Instructor
Adam Levine's former Yoga instructor was one of the women who came forward and claimed he once told her via text, “I want to spend the day with you naked"
Emily Ratajkowski
Model Emily Ratajkowski reacted to the ongoing drama with a TikTok video where she said, ""If you’re one in a relationship, you are the one who’s obligated to be loyal "
More Reactions
Chrishell Stause also reacted to Adam Levine's statement and said, "Don't speak for her. You've done enough"
