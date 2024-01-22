Heading 3
January 22, 2024
Adaptations of Ramayana over the years
Directed by Dadasaheb Phalke, this silent film is one of the oldest film adaptations of Ramayana. Moreover, it featured India’s first double role as Anna Saluke played both Ram and Sita in the film
Lanka Dahan (1917)
It was the first Indian movie to premiere in the USA. The movie showcased the rule of Lord Ram in Ayodhya after killing the demon king Raavan
Ram Rajya (1943)
It revolves around the latter part of the epic Ramayana, specifically focusing on Rama and Sita's twin sons Luv and Kusha
Ramayan (1954)
Starring NTR in the lead role, it is a Tamil-language movie adaptation of Ramayana. It was later dubbed into Hindi as Ramayan in 1960
Sampoorna Ramayana (1958)
This TV series is one of the most famous adaptations of Ramayana and holds the world record for being the Most Viewed Mythological Serial. A Cultural phenomenon like no other!
Ramayan (TV series, 1987–1988)
Lav Kush is a film based on the story of Sita, Rama, and their twin sons Lava-Kusha
Lav Kush (1997)
It is the Indo-Japanese animated film that was the first of its kind - anime Ramayana that attracted a huge younger audience in 1992
Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama (1992)
Directed by Chetan Desai, it is an animation film adaptation of the epic story. It was released by Warner Bros India in 2010
Ramayana: The Epic (2010)
It turns out to be one of the most disappointed movie adaptation of Ramayana despite being made on a heavy budget
Adipurush (2023)
What’s Next?
Nitesh Tiwari is making Ramayana into a three-part film franchise. The movie is reportedly starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles
