January 22, 2024

Adaptations of Ramayana over the years

Directed by Dadasaheb Phalke, this silent film is one of the oldest film adaptations of Ramayana. Moreover, it featured India’s first double role as Anna Saluke played both Ram and Sita in the film

Lanka Dahan (1917) 

 Image: IMDb

It was the first Indian movie to premiere in the USA. The movie showcased the rule of Lord Ram in Ayodhya after killing the demon king Raavan

 Image: IMDb

 Ram Rajya (1943)

It revolves around the latter part of the epic Ramayana, specifically focusing on Rama and Sita's twin sons Luv and Kusha 

 Image: Wikipedia

Ramayan (1954)

Starring NTR in the lead role, it is a Tamil-language movie adaptation of Ramayana. It was later dubbed into Hindi as Ramayan in 1960

Sampoorna Ramayana (1958) 

 Image: IMDb

This TV series is one of the most famous adaptations of Ramayana and holds the world record for being the Most Viewed Mythological Serial. A Cultural phenomenon like no other! 

Ramayan (TV series, 1987–1988)

 Image: IMDb

Lav Kush is a film based on the story of Sita, Rama, and their twin sons Lava-Kusha

Lav Kush (1997)

 Image: IMDb

It is the Indo-Japanese animated film that was the first of its kind - anime Ramayana that attracted a huge younger audience in 1992 

 Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama (1992)

 Image: IMDb

Directed by Chetan Desai, it is an animation film adaptation of the epic story. It was released by Warner Bros India in 2010 

Ramayana: The Epic (2010) 

 Image: IMDb

It turns out to be one of the most disappointed movie adaptation of Ramayana despite being made on a heavy budget 

Adipurush (2023) 

 Image: IMDb

What’s Next? 

 Image: IMDb

Nitesh Tiwari is making Ramayana into a three-part film franchise. The movie is reportedly starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles

