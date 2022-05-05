Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
May 05, 2022
Heading 3
Adele's lesser known facts
Debut Single
Image: Getty Images
Adele wrote her debut single Hometown Glory in just ten minutes. She was 18 at the time. The song is about her life in London
Image: Getty Images
Myspace Days
Adele shares the record of winning most Grammy Awards in one night by a female artist with Beyonce. Both artists won six awards
Grammys Record
Image: Getty Images
Adele is known to have been a close friend of Drake in the music industry. The duo have an immense mutual appreciation for each other's work
Image: Getty Images
Industry Friends
Image: Getty Images
In 2012, Adele found out that she had a polyp on her vocal cord that was haemorrhaged for which the singer underwent surgery
Vocal Cord Hemorrhage
Image: Getty Images
Adele’s favourite has herself been a fan of the music artists such as the Spice Girls. She has also said that Etta James and Dusty Springfield were her inspiration
Music Inspiration
Image: Getty Images
Adele has received a total of 18 Grammy nominations and she has won 15 of them in her entire career. She has also won twelve Brit Awards
Grammy Award Wins
Image: Getty Images
In her amazing career, she has been named Artist of the Year twice by Billboard, once in 2011 and later in 2012 as well
Artist of the Year
Image: Getty Images
Adele had sued the paparazzi after they snapped pictures of her son Angelo during a family vacation. She won the case in 2012
Paparazzi Trouble
Image: Getty Images
Adele's most-watched music video is for her song Easy On Me with 27.8 million views it surpassed the previous record set by her song Hello
Most Watched Music Video
