Surabhi Redkar

May 05, 2022

Adele's lesser known facts

Debut Single

Image: Getty Images

Adele wrote her debut single Hometown Glory in just ten minutes. She was 18 at the time. The song is about her life in London

Image: Getty Images

Myspace Days

Adele shares the record of winning most Grammy Awards in one night by a female artist with Beyonce. Both artists won six awards

Grammys Record

Image: Getty Images

Adele is known to have been a close friend of Drake in the music industry. The duo have an immense mutual appreciation for each other's work

Image: Getty Images

Industry Friends

Image: Getty Images

In 2012, Adele found out that she had a polyp on her vocal cord that was haemorrhaged for which the singer underwent surgery

Vocal Cord Hemorrhage

Image: Getty Images

Adele’s favourite has herself been a fan of the music artists such as the Spice Girls. She has also said that Etta James and Dusty Springfield were her inspiration

Music Inspiration

Adele has received a total of 18 Grammy nominations and she has won 15 of them in her entire career. She has also won twelve Brit Awards

Grammy Award Wins

Image: Getty Images

In her amazing career, she has been named Artist of the Year twice by Billboard, once in 2011 and later in 2012 as well

Artist of the Year

Image: Getty Images

Adele had sued the paparazzi after they snapped pictures of her son Angelo during a family vacation. She won the case in 2012

Paparazzi Trouble

Image: Getty Images

Adele's most-watched music video is for her song Easy On Me with 27.8 million views it surpassed the previous record set by her song Hello

Most Watched Music Video

