Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth: Rumored pair

Priyanka Goud

Nov 09, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Siddharth Instagram

South actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are a new couple in the town

Image: Siddharth Instagram

Reportedly the duo are dating and fell in love with each other while shooting for the Telugu film Maha Samudram

Image: Siddharth Instagram

Although they have not officially confirmed it, their spotting together has definitely added much-needed fuel to dating rumours

Image: Manav Malgani

In July, Aditi and Siddharth made their first public appearance together as paparazzi clicked them at a salon in Mumbai

Image: Siddharth Instagram

From AR Rahman's daughter's reception to attending Mani Ratnam's PS1 event in Chennai, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari have been spotted together on a few occasions

Image: Siddharth Instagram

On Aditi Rao Hydari's 36th birthday, actor and rumoured boyfriend Siddharth has penned a lovely note for her alongside an unseen photo of them together

Image: Manav Malgani

On Siddharth's 43rd birthday, the actress also penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. She captioned it, "Happy birthday my pixie boy."

Image: Manav Malgani

On Aditi's birthday, Friday night, she and Siddharth were clicked together at the airport. The rumoured couple jetted off for vacay together

Image: Siddharth Instagram

Aditi and Siddharth have been seeing each other for a long time. They fell in love on sets of Ajay Bhupathi's Maha Samudram and since then have been spending time together

