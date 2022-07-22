Heading 3
Aditi Rao's enchanting ethnic looks
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari opted for a traditional choker necklace with a traditional bindi. Leaving her silky mane loose, Aditi wore dewy makeup with red lip tint and soft kohled eyes
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari looked regal in a pink sharara set and opted for open wavy hair and accessorized her look with gold jhumkas
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari rocked in a short orange kurta with palazzo pants with subtle makeup and we are loving it
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi looked super feminine and beautiful in a red beautiful saree. The actress's minimal design net saree with a trendy striped silk blouse is sure to leave an impression
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari is a vision to behold in a lime green colour sleeveless saree. The actress accessorized her charming look by wearing a gold choker and tied her hair in a bun and adorned it with a gajra
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi looked mesmerizing in a green colour traditional Banarsi silk long kurta and sharara set. Dark-toned lipstick and heavy jhumkas completed the look so well
The actress looked splendid in a royal blue floral anarkali suit with subtle make up and simple black bindi
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari showed how to look simple yet stunning in ethnic as she dressed up in a floral embroidery salwar suit and looked gorgeous with a statement choker and bindi
Aditi Rao Hydari is a picture of vintage elegance in a black saree, short curled hair and statement jewellery
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari looked regal in a pink blouse paired with up white lehenga and matching dupatta. Hair tied into a neat bun and traditional jewellery made the look perfect
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
